Hardcover Fiction
1. “Lessons in Chemistry” by Bonnie Garmus (Doubleday)
2. “Tomorrow, Tomorrow, and Tomorrow” by Gabrielle Zevin (Knopf)
3. “The House in the Pines” by Ana Reyes (Dutton)
4. “The Boys from Biloxi” by John Grisham (Doubleday)
5. “The House of Wolves” by Patterson/Lupica (Little, Brown)
6. “Demon Copperhead” by Barbara Kingsolver (Harper)
7. “Exiles” by Jane Harper (Flatiron)
8. “Fairy Tale” by Stephen King (Scribner)
9. “Mad Honey” by Picoult/Boylan (Ballantine)
10. “Maame” by Jessica George (St. Martin’s Press)
11. “How to Sell a Haunted House” by Grady Hendrix (Berkley)
12. “Verity” by Colleen Hoover (Grand Central Publishing)
13. “The Cabinet of Dr. Leng” by Preston/Child (Grand Central Publishing)
14. “Without a Trace” by Danielle Steel (Delacorte)
15. “Remarkably Bright Creatures” by Shelby Van Pelt (Ecco)
Hardcover Nonfiction
1. “8 Rules of Love” by Jay Shetty (Simon & Schuster)
2. “Spare” by Prince Harry (Random House)
3. “Becoming Free Indeed” by Jinger Vuolo (Thomas Nelson)
4. “Love, Pamela” by Pamela Anderson (Dey Street)
5. “Never Give an Inch” by Mike Pompeo (Broadside)
6. “I’m Glad My Mom Died” by Jennette McCurdy (Simon & Schuster)
7. “The Light We Carry” by Michelle Obama (Crown)
8. “The Creative Act” by Rick Rubin (Penguin Press)
9. “The Nazi Conspiracy” by Meltzer/Mensch (Flatiron)
10. “The Blue Zones American Kitchen” by Dan Buettner (National Geographic)
11. “Straight Shooter” by Stephen A. Smith (13A)
12. “Start, Stay, or Leave” by Trey Gowdy (Crown Forum)
13. “Mind Your Mindset” by Hyatt/Miller (Baker)
14. “Cobalt Red” by Siddarth Kara (St. Martin’s Press)
15. “Good Boundaries and Goodbyes” by Lysa TerKeurst (Thomas Nelson)
Mass Market Paperback
1. “Recovery Road” by Christine Feehan (Berkley)
2. “Rich Dad Poor Dad” by Robert T. Kiyosake (Plata)
3. “Beautiful” by Danielle Steel (Dell)
4. “Fort Misery” by Johnstone/Johnstone (Pinnacle)
5. “The Red Book” by Patterson/Ellis (Grand Central Publishing)
6. “Absolute Fear” by Lisa Jackson (Zebra)
7. “In Her Highlander’s Bed” by Lynsay Sands (Avon)
8. “The Fires of Hell” by Johnstone/Johnstone (Pinnacle)
9. “Game On” by Janet Evanovich (Pocket)
10. “Shadows Reel” by C.J. Box (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)
11. “Meant to Be” by Nora Roberts (St. Martin’s Press)
12. “High Stakes” by Danielle Steel (Dell)
13. “MacGregor After” by Nora Roberts (Silhouette)
14. “Alaskan Mountain Search” by Sarah Verland (Love Inspired Suspense)
15. “21st Birthday” by Patterson/Paetro (Grand Central Publishing)
Trade Paperbacks
1. “It Starts with Us” by Colleen Hoover (Atria)
2. “Heart Bones” by Colleen Hoover (Atria)
3. “Final Offer” by Lauren Asher (Bloom)
4. “My Dress-Up Darling, Vol. 7” by Shinichi Fukuda (Square Enix Manga)
5. “Maybe Now” by Colleen Hoover (Atria)
6. “Twisted Love” by Ana Huang (Bloom)
7. “The Maid” by Nita Prose (Ballantine)
8. “The Housemaid” by Freida McFadden (Grand Central Publishing)
9. “Under the Whispering Door” by T.J. Klune (Tor)
10. “And There He Kept Her” by Joshua Moehling (Poisoned Pen)
11. “A Court of Silver Flames” by Sarah J. Maas (Bloomsbury)
12. “Book Lovers” by Emily Henry (Berkley)
13. “Twisted Games” by Ana Huang (Bloom)
14. “Hour Game” by David Baldacci (Grand Central Publishing)
15. “The Jailhouse Lawyer” by Patterson/Allen (Grand Central Publishing)
Audible ranked its best-sellers for the beginning of February. Audible is on online audio program for book.
Nonfiction
1. Spare by Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex, narrated by the author (Random House Audio)
2. 8 Rules of Love by Jay Shetty, narrated by the author (Simon & Schuster Audio)
3. Becoming Free Indeed by Jinger Vuolo and Corey Williams, narrated by Jinger Vuolo (Thomas Nelson)
4. Atomic Habits by James Clear, narrated by the author (Penguin Audio)
5. The 6 Habits of Growth by Brendon Burchard, narrated by the author (Audible Originals)
6. Never Finished by David Goggins, narrated by the author, Adam Skolnick and Jacqueline Gardner (Lioncrest Publishing)
7. If You Tell by Gregg Olsen, narrated by Karen Peakes (Brilliance Audio)
8. The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F(asterisk)ck by Mark Manson, narrated by Roger Wayne (HarperAudio)
9. Love, Pamela by Pamela Anderson, narrated by the author (HarperAudio)
10. I’m Glad My Mom Died by Jennette McCurdy, narrated by the author (Simon & Schuster Audio)
Fiction
1. The House at the End of the World by Dean Koontz, narrated by Natalie Naudus (Brilliance Audio)
2. It Ends with Us by Colleen Hoover, narrated by Olivia Song (Simon & Schuster Audio)
3. Reminders of Him by Colleen Hoover, narrated by Brittany Pressley and Ryan West (Brilliance Audio)
4. Lessons in Chemistry by Bonnie Garmus, narrated by Miranda Raison, Bonnie Garmus and Pandora Sykes (Random House Audio)
5. Tell Her Story by Margot Hunt, performed by Dakota Fanning, LJ Ganser, Vikas Adam, Emily Bauer, Ann Osmond, Fred Berman, Jonathan Davis and Laura Darrell (Audible Originals)
6. It Starts with Us by Colleen Hoover, narrated by Colin Donnell and Olivia Song (Simon & Schuster Audio)
7. Regretting You by Colleen Hoover, narrated by Tanya Eby and Lauren Ezzo (Brilliance Audio)
8. Verity by Colleen Hoover, performed by Vanessa Johansson and Amy Landon (Audible Studios)
9. Remarkably Bright Creatures by Shelby Van Pelt, narrated by Marin Ireland and Michael Urie (HarperAudio)
10. Chain of Thorns by Cassandra Clare, narrated by Finty Williams (Simon & Schuster Audio)
