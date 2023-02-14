In this photo provided by Danny Wood is his tractor, sitting at his farm in northeastern Colorado in May 2022. Wood’s tractor broke down once, but the manufacturer doesn’t allow him to make certain fixes, forcing Wood to wait precious days for service. That’s why lawmakers in Colorado and 10 other states have introduce bills that would force farming equipment manufacturers to provide the tools, software, parts and manuals needed for farmers to do their own repairs. (Danny Wood via AP)