Applications for the Adams County Arts Council’s STAR Grant program are now available on the organization’s website, www.adamsarts.org.
Past funding for the program, which is entering its 23rd year, has been provided by the Adams County commissioners, the Robert C. Hoffman Charitable Endowment Trust, and the Borough of Gettysburg, according to an arts council release.
The Adams County Arts Council’s (ACAC) ability to run the 2022 program is contingent upon receipt of these grants.
“The role of the STAR Grant program is to increase access to high-quality arts programs for Adams County citizens and visitors by supporting schools and local artists with funding for residencies and other qualified arts programs and activities,” the release reads.
The STAR Grant Program was created as a result of a 1994-95 community assessment that determined a need to fund quality arts programs in schools and the community.
“Over the past 21 years, the STAR Grant Program has awarded more than $278,000 and has served more than 291,900 people with a wealth of arts programs,” the release reads.
Those who are interested in applying for a 2021 STAR Grant should read the guidelines and instructions carefully to determine eligibility.
Completed applications must be postmarked by Nov. 12, for consideration, according to the release. A panel of community members coordinated by the ACAC will review applications and announce awards following the ACAC board meeting in January. Questions about the program can be directed to lcadigan@adamsarts.org.
