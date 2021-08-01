Cashtown 8, Hagerstown 7
The Pirates refused to go down without a fight.
Trailing 6-3 into the bottom of the fourth inning in an elimination game, Cashtown plated five runs over the next three frames to rally past Hagerstown in Game 4 of their South Penn League semifinal series on Sunday. The win forces a decisive Game 5 at 7 p.m. on Tuesday in Hagerstown.
Hagerstown, which notched a 4-3 win on Saturday, scored seven times over the first four innings, getting home runs from TJ Kalagher and Peyton Mason. In addition to clutch knocks, the Braves were dealt eight free passes at the plate.
The Pirates pulled even thanks to a three-run fifth inning that began with a Mike Tempel walk and a single by Robert Rohrbaugh. Austin Kunkel’s bunt was then misplayed, allowing Tempel to score.
Following a ground out, Rohrbaugh came home on an error. Chase King would later plate Kunkel to square the game at 7-7.
In the sixth, Tyler Reinert roped a double to get things cooking for the hosts. Reinert would eventually cross the dish with the winning run on a sacrifice fly by Tempel.
The Braves put a runner on second in the seventh but Kunkel, who worked four innings of relief, closed the door. Kunkel gave up four hits and one earned run during his stint.
King went 2-for-3 with three RBI, and Rohrbaugh was 2-for-3 with a pair of runs scored.
For the Braves, Kalagher had three RBI.
On Saturday, Jarrett Biesecker and Corey Jamison tripled as Hagerstown built a 5-2 lead through three frames. Bryant Shives tossed six innings of four-hit ball, striking out six.
Dylan Ed doubled as part of a 2-for-3 effort with three RBI for the Pirates. Josh Topper toed the rubber for all six frames, whiffing five while scattering seven hits.
Sunday
Hagerstown 312 100 0 — 7 7 4
Cashtown 021 131 x — 8 7 1
Ryan Clark, Josh Derocher (4). Tyler Reinert, DJ Cool (3), Austin Kunkel (4). WP: Kunkel. LP: Derocher. SO-BB: Clark 3-3, Derocher 3-1, Reiner 2-8, Cool 1-0, Kunkel 3-2. 2B: H-Corey Jamison; C-Reinert, Mike Tempel. 3B: C-Chase King. HR: H-TJ Kalagher, Peyton Mason
Saturday
Cashtown 020 001 1 — 4 6 0
Hagerstown 302 000 x — 5 7 1
Josh Topper. Bryant Shives, Steven Ricketts (7). WP: Shives. LP: Topper. SO-BB: Topper 5-3, Shives 6-5, Ricketts 0-1. 2B: C-Dylan Ed; H-Justin Lewis. 3B: H-Jarrett Biesecker, Corey Jamison
