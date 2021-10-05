The Gettysburg girls’ cross country team came just a solitary point from a fourth consecutive YAIAA Division 2 championship on Tuesday afternoon.
Running on their home course, the Warriors downed divisional foe Susquehannock 26-29, but narrowly fell to York Suburban, 27-28. In non-divisional action, Northeastern topped Gettysburg 23-33.
Lily Arnold paced Gettysburg, finishing in fifth overall with a time of 21:00, while Megan Hurst checked in at seventh overall with a time of 21:41 and Winter Oaster took 11th at 22:10.
Arnold, a freshman, has consistently posted the top times on a team that is littered with experience and previous success.
“I think she’s just very competitive,” Gettysburg girls’ coach Walter Hasis said of Arnold. “ She’s determined and she’s very coachable. She’ll analyze her races really well and when you pick out different parts of the race that you thin she should focus on she’ll take it heart and learn how to bring it into play.”
While they didn’t get the result they had planned for, Hasis says he and his team aren’t getting too down on the result.
“I’ll tell you, it was an exciting meet,” he said. “We did lose a close one today and it did come down to the wire, but sometimes that’s just the way the cookie crumbles and it was fantastic meet.”
On the boys’ side, Gettysburg topped Northeastern 18-43, but fell to Susquehannock, 25-31 and York Suburban, 20-35.
Gavin Cole’s time of 17:14 led the way for the Warriors, taking sixth overall, while Auden Day followed closely behind in eighth with a time of 17:20 with Drew Cole just behind in ninth in 17:23..
BOYS
Team: Susquehannock d. Gettysburg 25-31; Gettysburg d. Northeastern 18-43; York Suburban d. Gettysburg 20-35; Susquehannock d. Northeastern 18-44; York Suburban d. Susquehannock 26-30; York Suburban d. Northeastern 17-44.
Gettysburg: 6. Gavin Cole 17:14, 8. Auden Day 17:20, 9. Drew Cole 17:23, 13, Colin Arnold 17:56, 18. Calvin Long 18:50.
GIRLS
Team: Gettysburg d. Susquehannock 26-29; Northeastern d. Gettysburg 23-33; York Suburban d. Gettysburg 27-28; Northeastern d. Susquehannock 24-33; York Suburban d. Susquehannock 27-28; Northeastern d. York Suburban 24-33.
Gettysburg: 5. Lily Arnold 21:00, 7. Megan Hurst 21:41, 11. Winter Oaster 22:10, 13. Malina Rebert 22:14, 21. Olivia Goldman-Smith 23:31.
GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL
Littlestown 3, Hanover 1
After a sleepy start, the Thunderbolts rallied for a 22-25, 25-19, 25-12, 25-14 victory over the Nighthawks.
Carli Thayer led the way for Littlestown with 28 assists to go along with four aces, three kills and three digs. Makayla Orwig also had a strong night, posting eight kills and three digs.
Delone Catholic 3,
York Tech 0
The Squirettes, who have seemingly hit their stride of late, cruised past the Spartans 25-15, 25-14, 25-17.
Denae Bello had a starring role for Delone, hammering home seven kills to go with seven digs. She also led the Squirettes with 20 total points.
South Western 3, Dover 0
The Mustangs eased past the Eagles to the tune of a 25-7, 25-10, 25-23 sweep. Kya Rebert continued her strong season with 13 kills, five digs and four aces, while Emma Baney had a team-high 19 assists.
New Oxford 3,
Susquehannock 0
The Colonials set he tone early with a 25-7 first set and then strolled to a 25-7, 25-21, 25-20 sweep of the Warriors.
Devyn Kelley led the way with 23 kills, while MacKenzie Adams tallied nine kills and Riley Strausbaugh had nine digs.
GIRLS’ SOCCER
Bermudian Springs 4,
Delone Catholic 2
Jamylett Lau and Amelia Peters each netted a pair of goals to help the Eagles double up the Squirettes.
Bailey Oehmig also chipped in with a pair of assists for Bermudian, while Fina Mochi had an assist to Amy Rupp for Delone’s first goal before scoring one of her own in the second half on an assist from Emily McCann.
Peyton Feeser made eight saves for the Eagles, while Kallie Gilbart notched six of her own for the Squirettes.
Bermudian Springs 3 1 — 4
Delone Catholic 1 1 — 2
Goals: BS-Jamylett Lau 2, Amelia Peters 2; DC-Amy Rupp, Fina Mochi. A: BS-Bailey Oehmig 2; DC-Mochi, Emily McCann. Shots: BS-10; DC-10. Saves: BS-Peyton Feeser 8; DC-Kallie Gilbart 6. Corners: BS-4; DC-4. JV: Bermudian Springs 3, Delone Catholic 1.
FIELD HOCKEY
Fairfield 2,
Delone Catholic 1
The Knights got out to an early 2-0 lead thanks to goals from Madison Cromwell and Alyssa Farace then held on for the win over the Squirettes despite a late goal from Sabrina Harriett.
Annalise Cromer made three saves in the victory.
Fairfield 1 1 0 0 — 2
Delone Catholic 0 0 0 2 — 1
Goals: F-Madison Cromwell, Alyssa Farace; DC-Sabrina Harriett. Assists: F-Kira Weikert, Alissa Wiles. Shots: F-8; DC-5. Saves: F-Cromer 3; DC- Sophia Galysh 4. Corners: F-12; DC-9.
GIRLS’ TENNIS
Susquehannock 5, Littlestown 0
The Thunderbolts struggled to find their footing against the perennially strong Warriors, dropping all five matches.
Singles: 1. Jones (S) d. Lura Johnson 6-0, 6-0; 2. Zapach (S) d. Claudia Reaver 6-0, 6-0; 3. Kontz (S) Fft.
Doubles: 1. MacDougal/Monk (S) d. Hira Khan/Florence Van Der Sluys 6-1, 6-3; 2. Dixx/Willman (S) d. Katelyn Snare/Nicole Hersh 6-0, 6-2.
