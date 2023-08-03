Many Adams County communities hosted National Night Out (NNO) events Tuesday.
NNO is observed annually nationwide to raise awareness of anti-crime efforts and to promote dialogue and partnerships between police departments and the communities they serve and protect.
Activities at local events ranged from children checking out emergency vehicles to live music to collection of goods for people in need.
