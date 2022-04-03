Senior Kathrin O’Brien won the 10K and sophomore Holly Ferrara took top honors in the javelin to lead the Gettysburg College track and field teams at the Millersville Metrics on Saturday.
O’Brien out-lasted a field of 12 in the 10K with her fastest time in the event in nearly three years. The senior was the only sub-40 finisher, crossing the tape in 39:38.43 and beating out Belle Weikert of Division II Shippensburg University by nearly 38 seconds.
Ferrara continued her domination of the javelin by winning the event for the third consecutive meet. She bested a field of 36 competitors by over a foot with a toss of 136 feet, eight inches. That mark currently ranks sixth in Division III and vaulted her into the No. 2 spot on Gettysburg’s all-time list. Ferrara’s heave was the longest by a Bullet since Denise Johnson ’87 set the program record of 139 feet, 2 inches in 1986.
Other top performances by the women included freshman May Berger in the 10K and freshman Lauren DiOttavio in the 100-meter dash. Berger finished fourth in the 10K at 41.40.05, while DiOttavio just missed a spot on Gettysburg’s top-10 list in the 100 meters, posting a time of 12.93 and finishing sixth in the finals of the event.
On the men’s side, juniors Connor Elliott (Media, Pa./Salesianum) and Caden Giordano turned in runner-up performances in their respective events. Elliott clocked a time of 33:06.99 in the 10,000 meters, finishing just 19 seconds behind winner Kevin Wagner of Shippensburg and logging the eighth-fastest time in program history. Giordano produced another strong showing in the triple jump with a distance of 42 feet. He finished second behind Samuel Welcher of McDaniel, who cleared 43 feet, 3.75 inches.
Junior Eric Liedtka made his way into the finals of the 110-meter hurdles and finished sixth overall. Liedtka posted 16.81 in the prelims to make the top seven and lowered his time to 16.45 in the finals. Senior Will Hopkins missed a PR by just over a second with a strong showing in the 800 meters. Competing in the day’s fastest heat, Hopkins posted 1:58.81, finishing just 0.67 seconds out of second and missing his personal best by 1.2 seconds. Sophomore Noah Albanese rounded out Gettysburg’s scorers with an eighth-place finish and new personal standard in the 10,000 meters (35:02.14).
The Gettysburg men totaled 24 points to finish 11th in a robust field of 22 teams. The women also placed 11th out of 20 teams.
Gettysburg competes at the Messiah University Invitational on Saturday, April 9, at 9:30 a.m.
WOMEN’S TENNIS: The Gettysburg College women’s tennis team picked up its first Centennial Conference victory in dominant fashion on Saturday at the Bullets Tennis Courts, dispatching Muhlenberg College in just over two hours on the way to a 9-0 decision.
Gettysburg (6-5, 1-2 CC) began the day with three big wins in doubles play. Sophomores Catherine Haley and Tierney Cantwell ran off a quick 8-1 win at No. 3, while freshmen Sarah Guistwite and Kate Alianiello teamed up for an 8-2 win at No. 2.
The top team of sophomores Andrea Brazyte and Gillian Rozenfeld spun out an 8-2 win over Caroline Armknecht and Caroline Maglaras.
Gettysburg won all six singles matches in straight-sets. Junior Alex Rieg cruised to a 6-0, 6-1 win at fourth singles, while Rozenfeld dropped only one game in each of her sets against Sophia Framm at No. 3. Both Guistwite and senior Alexis Rinker posted 6-1, 6-2 scores at second and sixth singles, respectively.
Alianiello defeated Stefanie Wolff 6-1, 6-3 at No. 5 and Brazyte capped the match by downing Maglaras 6-2, 6-4 at the top flight.
Gettysburg visits Franklin & Marshall College on Tuesday at 4 p.m.
MEN’S TENNIS: The Gettysburg College men’s tennis team made short work of Muhlenberg College 9-0 to earn its first Centennial Conference victory of the season on Saturday.
After grinding through an all-day affair at Ursinus College that ended in the wee hours of the morning last weekend, Gettysburg (6-3, 1-2 CC) took care of business against Muhlenberg (2-5, 0-3 CC) in just over two hours. The Bullets opened with a pair of clean sheets in doubles action as freshman Michael Fellman and junior Matt Rau won at No. 2 and seniors Max Levy and Alec Shalk won at No. 3 by identical 8-0 scores.
Sophomores Alex Kagan and sophomore Michael Zayneh defeated Daniel Kantor and Andrey Agajanov 8-2 at the top doubles flight.
Gettysburg dropped only six games in singles play with three players recording straight-set sweeps. Fellman won his match at No. 2 without dropping a game, while senior Zach LaChance and freshman Hayden Strittmatter picked up 6-0, 6-0 wins at No. 5 and No. 6, respectively.
Zayneh and Rau nearly blanked their opponents after dropping just one game in their respective contests. Zayneh defeated Noah Katz 6-1, 6-0 at No. 3, while Rau beat Josh Benson 6-0, 6-1 at No. 4.
Kagan closed out the victory by downing Kantor 6-2, 6-2 at the top flight.
Gettysburg travels to Mount St. Mary’s University on Tuesday at 3:30 p.m.
