Swarthmore outscored Gettysburg 39-29 in the second half and the 16th-ranked Garnet pulled away after a close first period, downing the Bullets 78-63 in Centennial Conference men’s basketball action Saturday afternoon in Bream Gym.
#16 Swarthmore (14-1, 8-0 CC) 39 39 — 78
Gettysburg (8-5, 4-3 CC) 34 29 — 63
Gettysburg’s Top Performers
• Carl Schaller ’25: 19 points, 7-11 FG, 4 assists
• Colin Farrell ’25: 10 points, 4 rebounds, 2 steals
• Rassoul Abakar ’25: 10 points, 7 rebounds, 2 blocks
Swarthmore’s Top Performers
• George Corzine: 19 points, 8-13 FG, 8 rebounds
• George Visxonti: 15 points, 8-10 FT, 3 rebounds
• Michael Caprise: 14 points, 5-9 FG, 16 rebounds, 4 assists
Game Summary — First Half
• Swarthmore’s leading scorer, George Corzine, netted the first basket that propelled the team to a 16-6 run during the first seven minutes.
• Gettysburg crawled back and came within two (18-16) off a 10-2 spurt that included Farrell banking back-to-back 3-pointers at the midway marker.
• The Garnet then went on a shooting spree from downtown, canning three treys during a 14-3 run to extend their biggest lead of the half to 13 (32-19) with 6:41 on the clock.
• The Bullets did not back down and made it a five-point game after going on a 12-4 run with two minutes left in the first half.
• Schaller made 1-of-2 from the free throw line, and Abaker netted the last jumper in the final 1:16, but despite the Bullets hard-fought efforts, the squad was down 39-34 at halftime.
Game Summary — Second Half
• George Corzine came out with the hot hands for the Garnet as he dropped the first nine-point of the second half to make it 48-36 at 17:12.
• Gettysburg made it an eight-point game on two different occasions before the visitors accumulated 16 consecutive points to pull ahead 67-43 with 6:43 on the clock.
• The Bullets weren’t done yet as they battled back with a 16-2 spurt that included three treys, with two from Schaller, to slice the deficit down to 10 at 2:30.
• A 3-pointer from Schaller put the Bullets within 10-points once again at 56 seconds. The Garnet capitalized from the charity stripe as they made 7-of-8 in the final 42 seconds.
By the Numbers
• Gettysburg finished 23-of-53 (43.4 percent) from the field, including 6-of-19 (31.6 percent) from three-point land. The Bullets went 11-of-28 from the charity stripe.
• Swarthmore made 24-of-58 (41.4 percent) from the floor, including 6-of-20 (30 percent) from three-point range, and connected on 24-of-29 (82.8 percent) from the free throw line.
• Schaller has tallied eight double-figure scoring outbursts this season. In three of the last four games, the freshman guard has dished four or more assists.
Where the Series Stands
The Garnet won their seventh-straight meeting against the Bullets. Swarthmore holds the all-time series record at 30-23.
Next Up
Gettysburg welcomes Dickinson College (3-8, 2-4 CC) on Wednesday at 8 p.m.
