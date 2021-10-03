The Gettysburg College women’s soccer team rallied back in the second half by netting two goals to take the 2-1 victory at Centennial Conference opponent Bryn Mawr College on Saturday afternoon.
Gettysburg (6-1-1, 2-1-1 CC) 0 2 — 2
Bryn Mawr (1-7, 1-4 CC) 1 0 — 1
Top Performers — Gettysburg
Erika Muskus ’22: Goal
Emma Bedell ’22: Goal
Maddie Cunningham ’22: 5 Saves
How it Happened
First Half: Bryn Mawr’s first shot attempt went into the back of the net five minutes into the opening half to take an early 1-0 lead. The Bullets outshot the Owls 12-5 in the period, including five attempts and two corner kicks in the last eight minutes. Freshman Jalia Musah took the final shot on goal for the Bullets with 55 seconds on the clock, but it was turned aside by Grecia Prieto.
Second Half: The Bullets started the second half as the Owls did the first half with a goal. Gettysburg’s leading scorer, Muskus found the back of the net for her sixth tally of the season to tie the game at 1-1 ten minutes into the final period. Bedell notched her third game-winning goal of the season as she drilled a penalty kick 15 minutes later. It was her second PK goal of the season. Gettysburg’s defense did not allow a shot in the final 25 minutes to seal the 2-1 victory.
By the Numbers
• Gettysburg outshot the Owls 16-8 and held a 4-1 advantage in corner kicks.
• Muskus scored for the second consecutive game. She has scored in five of eight games this season and ranks tied for fifth all-time in goals with 24.
• Bedell netted her third goal of the season. She is second on the team behind Muskus in points with eight (three goals, two assists).
All-Time Series
Gettysburg remains perfect against Bryn Mawr in the all-time series at 28-0.
Up Next
Gettysburg returns home Wednesday when it faces undefeated and second-ranked Johns Hopkins University at 7 p.m. in another Centennial Conference tilt.
FIELD HOCKEY: Swarthmore College rattled off four consecutive goals spanning the second and third quarters on the way to a 4-1 decision over visiting Gettysburg College in Centennial Conference field hockey action at Clothier Field Saturday.
Gettysburg (6-3, 2-1 CC) 0 1 0 0 — 1
Swarthmore (7-2, 2-) 0 2 2 0 — 4
Gettysburg’s Top Performers
• Isabella Fragomeni ’23: Goal
• Eilene Besselman ’22: 4 Saves
Game Summary
• First Quarter: Gettysburg fired off the first two shots of the game with senior Lauren Beccaria’s attempt stopped by Kimmel 91 seconds into the contest. Swarthmore attempted two shots on goal that were halted by Besselman in the seventh and eighth minutes.
• Second Quarter: Fragomeni tallied the game’s first goal and her second of the season, sweeping the ball past Kimmel just over a minute into the second period. The equalizer came soon after with Kohn converting on a breakaway at 18:09. The Garnet held the Bullets without a shot for the remainder of the first half, while Findlay handed the hosts a 2-1 lead with a tally in the 25th minute.
• Third Quarter: Despite a pair of early shots by Gettysburg, the first scores of the second half came from the sticks of the hosts. Semper converted a penalty stroke at 35:57 and Crowley converted at 43:03. Besselman prevented the lead from growing with a save on a shot by Samantha Meacock at 43:41.
• Fourth Quarter: Gettysburg turned in three shots in the final period, but only one was on cage. Kimmel halted an attempt by Fragomeni in the 55th minute. Besselman notched her final stop on a shot by Martina Kampel at 55:54.
By the Numbers
• Swarthmore led in shots (12-9) and penalty corners (8-3).
All-Time Series
Swarthmore picked up its third consecutive win over Gettysburg. The Bullets lead the all-time series 22-9.
Next Up
Gettysburg hosts No. 2 Johns Hopkins University on Wednesday at 4 p.m.
MEN’S SOCCER: The Gettysburg College men’s soccer team played a physical match against eighth-ranked Johns Hopkins University, but the hosts scored early and added another in the 86th minute to claim the 2-0 victory on Saturday evening at Homewood Field.
Johns Hopkins (7-0-2, 3-0 CC) 1 1 - 2
Gettysburg (5-3-1, 2-2 CC) 0 0 - 0
Top Performers – Gettysburg
- Aidan Muller ’25: 4 Shots
- Kevin Muhic ’24: 2 Saves
How It Happened
• First Half: The Blue Jays jumped on the board 4:04 into the opening half for an early 1-0 lead as Ian Whamond slipped a pass to Aidan Dunphy for the tally. The Bullets looked to score the equalizer with 3:28 remaining as freshman Aidan Gaynor headed the ball to the goal, but it was stopped by Xander LeFevre. Gettysburg and Johns Hopkins were equally matched, statistics-wise, with both finishing the half with five shots apiece and the Bullets holding a 5-2 edge in corner kicks.
• Second Half: The Bullets started the final half firing back-to-back shots but were unable to put one through for a tally. It appeared that Johns Hopkins’ Nate Charendoff was about to add another goal at the 65:01 marker as he beat the keeper. However, sophomore Fritz Reiter stepped up to the goal line to make the impressive save to keep it a one-goal match. Gettysburg continued to battle against the nationally-ranked Johns Hopkins until the Blue Jays added an insurance goal at the 86th minute. Nate Charendoff crossed a pass to W. Sangpachatanaruk, who spun and ripped one into the back of the net. The Bullets played a competitive half, outshooting the Blue Jays 7-6 and holding a 3-1 advantage in corner kicks.
By the Numbers
• Statistically, the match was close, with Hopkins holding a 12-11 advantage in shots while the Bullets earned an 8-3 edge in corner kicks.
All-Time Series
The games have been close between the two teams previously as the last five meetings were decided by one goal. Johns Hopkins holds the all-time series record at 53-22-10 that dates back to its first met in 1936.
Next Up
Gettysburg welcomes non-conference foe Susquehanna University on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
