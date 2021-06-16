A station-to-station conga line proved decisive in Gettysburg’s 10-6 victory over visiting Bermudian in American Legion action at Cashtown Fire Hall field on Wednesday night.
Post 202 broke out the sticks in timely fashion. With the score tied at 5-all in the home fifth, five players singled — and all crossed the plate. Andrew Warthen singled to center leading off and Nolan Reinert beat out a bunt to start the frame. Wyatt Sokol and Chris Boone added RBI-knocks. Carson Kuhns joined the hit parade with a one-bagger of his own and eventually dented the dish to end the carnage. Staked to a 10-5 lead, winning reliever Kuhns and Boone limited the guests to a lone tally over the final three innings to lock it up for Gettysburg (2-5).
“I’m just happy to see us swinging the bats and scoring some runs,” said Gettysburg coach Matt Rebert. “We’re moving in the right direction. We swung at strikes and let the balls go by.”
Leather lapses plagued both squads in the early going. Sloppy play by Bermudian allowed the home team to score three times in their half of the second on just one hit.
Two miscues by Post 202 contributed to Berm’s own five-spot in the fourth. Mason Diaz singled to lead off the uprising. Jason Carroll knocked in one run with a hit and Tyson Carpenter chased home two more with a well-placed missile that gave the visitors a 5-3 advantage. They couldn’t hold it.
Post 202 added a pair in the fourth to tie the contest, utilizing a single and two walks to set the table. Another error contributed to the rally. In all, Bermudian hurlers walked 10.
“That’s a recipe for disaster,” said Berm coach Eric McClintic. “Our message (to the team) was that we gave them the game. They scored five runs early in the ballgame. We had two big errors that cost us. That was really the difference. We’re young — so is Gettysburg. I thought for two young teams we played a pretty good game. Gettysburg came out swinging and put the ball in play — a lot of credit to them.”
Rebert was happy to get another win.
“For a young team, we’re improving every game,” said Rebert. “We’re getting better.”
Sokol had three hits and Warthen reached base in all four plate appearances with three walks and a hit for the winners.
Leadoff hitter Ethan Young had three hits and stole three bases for Bermudian.
Both teams get an off day tomorrow after games on three consecutive nights. Bermudian (1-6) hosts Dover on Friday while Gettysburg travels to Spring Grove.
Bermudian 000 501 1 — 6 8 3
Gettysburg 030 250 x — 10 9 2
BCarter Stuart, Mason Diaz and Austin Reinert; Landon Felix, Carson Kuhns (5), Chris Boone (7) and Austin Keller. WP: Kuhns. LP: Diaz. SO-BB: BS-Stuart 0-6, Diaz 3-4; G-Felix 2-3, Kuhns 2-2, Boone 1-1. 2B: G-Wyatt Sokol.
