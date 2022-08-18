Years have piled up to the point that in golf, I’ve earned the right to play from the shorter, senior tees. I’ve lost some distance, especially with my iron game, after my 60-plus trip around the sun, and the gold tees reduce the hole distances to make it a fair challenge.
I’ve also backed away from dreaming about marathons and find distances like the 13.1-mile Hellbender Half Marathon in Bear Gap I signed up for next Sunday to be all the challenge I need.
As what little hair remains continues to turn silver, now as much as ever is the time to listen to what the body says and allow my heart and head to back off just a bit.
In the deer woods, last year was the first for toting a crossbow instead of a compound. It had become tougher to get the necessary compound practice before the season. It’s not that lately I was missing deer. I’ve missed deer since the first time out with stick and string.
It is fairest to the animal and lowers the frustration level for me, to make the most lethal shot possible when the critical time comes to fling a pointy stick. So, I changed the way I hunt deer.
The expandable broadhead that found the seven-point buck last November was sure death in a minute or two and to me, the season and that hunt were not diminished one iota because it ended by crossbow.
Throwing death from above has always been my strategy. With bow or rifle in more than four decades of deer hunting, I have not shot a deer while I was hunting on the ground.
At dinner last week, a hunting friend talked about standing on solid ground last season, playing the wind and terrain just right, to make a 12-yard shot on a really good buck.
The advantages of hunting high are many.
Like a lot of treestand hunters, I’ve waited in ambush on permanent wooden platforms, ladder stands, hang-on stands, and (my favorite) climbing stands.
Mobility means flexibility and its essential for reacting to changing deer movement and conditions.
They say that of hunters who leave the ground, one in three will have an “episode,” a scary near-fall, or actually hit the ground.
I’ve had two close calls and am glad to be able to write about them.
The first perilous moment came when trying to attach the platform of a ladder stand to a tree that had smooth bark. The slightest shift in weight caused the platform to twist and begin to slide around the trunk. Luckily it was not enough to eject me, and not enough that I couldn’t hop it back to a more secure connection.
The other, more precarious dilemma came from shortcuts taken for what I thought would be just a quick check with a climbing stand, of the next day’s ambush tree. I wasn’t going to stay long and so did not have a safety belt, my cellphone, and other items. I didn’t think to tether the top and bottom sections of the climbing stand together before going up.
So, when the foot section of the stand decided it wanted to go home first and slid to the ground, I was left sitting on the seat section, dangling feet, and the urge to lose my sheet.
Leaning forward to reach for the tree from a seated position in attempt to hug the tree and shimmy down would break leverage that kept the seated section in place.
I was 30 then and thought my way through it. Hunting in that woodlot in later years, I’d glance over at that same tree and give thanks I was able to walk out of there.
If the next few minutes had horribly wrong that day, it might have taken them a while to find me.
I’m not proud of such a colossal loss of judgement on multiple points and taking the process of hunting for granted. Since then, I may have been over-compensating with preparation.
I’ve survived and been lucky not to have had injurious equipment failures, which are sometimes preventable. Other times they are just bad luck.
I’ve interviewed portable treestand hunters who, for no fault of their own, took unexpected elevator rides to the ground, where pins in ankles, sutures, painkillers, and plastic casts were the next stop.
I like to get into my ambush spot before sun-up. But in recent years, it’s become more strenuous to haul the climbing stand, bow or rifle, and backpack in and out of the woods, during darkness at the edges of each hunting day.
Then, there is the requisite good luck, focus, patience, and coordination it takes every second of ascending and descending with at least three points of contact with the tree each time.
So, I’ve been getting advice about safe and sturdy ladder stands. The part about being sure there is tree bark that provides friction and solid contact I already know about.
I look forward to carrying a lesser load into the woods and an easier climb. There can also be less noise and scent disturbance in the deer woods, which can work to my advantage.
My body is telling me to take an easier way in and I hear it.
I may settle for a hang-on stand, to maintain my hunter’s high and still ease the climb.
I may be nodding to Father Time, but I’m not bowing.
