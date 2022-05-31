People familiar with Littlestown know it was described for decades as the place “where industry and agriculture meet.”
Thanks to a generous donation of land, the Littlestown Area Historical Society plans to create a museum where history and residents can meet long into the future.
On May 24, Littlestown Foundry handed over the deed of the former Pennsylvania Box Factory site to the historical society, which plans construction of a museum to display more than 5,000 artifacts already in its collection.
Kenneth Thomas, who founded the historical society in 2007, said the group’s 100 or so members are grateful for the foundry’s generous gift of the property valued at $125,500.
Society members are also eager to move forward with fundraising for the building, which will have approximately 3,200 square feet for exhibits, offices, and a workshop.
They have a strong start already, thanks to a $100,000 gift from local resident Bruce Stair. Germany Township has committed $7,000 to the project, and many smaller donations ranging from $100 to $4,500 have been received, Thomas said.
As word begins to spread, the society anticipates in-kind donations as well, said Thomas. No-cost electrical installations have been committed by a local business, Randy’s Electrical Services.
Among the items that will be on display is a Littlestown-made buggy restored to its original pristine condition.
Steven Snyder, Littlestown Foundry president and board chair, said supporting other businesses and community groups is part of the 106-year-old family firm’s legacy.
“When we found out the historical society had this need, we were happy to donate,” he said. “Over the years, we’ve always tried to help out in the community. It just seemed the natural thing to do.”
Factories Galore
A brief history of Littlestown’s many small industries in earlier eras appears on the historical society’s website, www.littlestownpa.info.
In his essay, “Factories in Littlestown,” Richard R. Renner wrote, “Littlestown had lots of small industries that competed not against each other but in national markets where labor and other costs were higher.”
Because those factories made essential items such as food, shoes, and cardboard boxes at competitive prices, Renner contended Littlestown employees fared better than workers in many areas during the Great Depression of the 1930s.
The Old Pennsylvania Box Factory was previously one of the area’s many cigar factories in the late 1800s, said Thomas.
After the box factory closed and was torn down by an out-of-town buyer, it was ultimately purchased by the foundry.
According to its website, the foundry was established in 1916 as an iron hardware company. During World War II, it made millions of hand grenades, bomb plugs, and anti-personnel mines.
Today, the aluminum casting and molding company employs 70 workers.
