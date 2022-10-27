So long, pink envelopes!
Senate Bill 431 passed the state House Wednesday night, eliminating the issuing of antlerless deer licenses by mail from county treasurers.
Permits can now be issued “only by the commission or by authorized license-issuing agents designated by the (Game Commission) director and shall be available through the Pennsylvania Automated Licensing Service.
HPAI: FEEDERS CAN
STAY UP FOR NOW
High Path Avian Influenza has come to Adams County and has been reported in at least two turkey houses in Reading Township.
There is currently very low risk of an outbreak among wild songbirds, and no official recommendation to take down feeders unless you also keep domestic poultry, according to the National Wildlife Disease Program.
It is always recommended that bird feeders and birdbaths be cleaned regularly as a way to keep may kinds of diseases at bay.
PFBC WORKING TO AVOID
INTRODUCING INVASIVE
MUDSNAILS IN STOCKED FISH
Invasive New Zealand Mudsnails, already found in about 30 Commonwealth waterways, have turned up in two Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission (PFBC) state fish hatcheries and four cooperative nurseries including one in Franklin County.
New Zealand Mudsnails (NZM’s) have not been found in the co-op nursery in Fairfield, managed by Dave Swope for the McSherrystown Fish and Game, or the nursery operated in Boiling Springs by the Yellow Breeches Anglers Association.
Likewise, the Huntsdale hatchery is still minus Mudsnails. The facility has been closed out of caution that the invasives not be introduced there.
The PFBC says that the Mudsnails, about the size of a match head or even smaller, are spread to new waters by attaching to waders, fishing gear, and boats, and have the potential to reach densities of hundreds or even thousands of snails per square foot of a streambed.
Being very “sticky,” NSM’s can also be transported after latching onto waterfowl, even dogs that have been swimming in streams with them.
The PFBC encourages anglers and boaters to inspect and disinfect their gear in between each trip, especially when moving from one water to another.
NZM’s are not harmful to humans.
Hatchery and wild fish that contain them aren’t directly harmed by the invasives.
The damage is done once the invaders get into the environment.
Focus of PFBC efforts now is on keeping the Mudsnails out of production and nursery facilities and trout populations that are stocked into Pennsylvania waterways.
NZM’s compete with native snails and harm the macroinvertebrate community.
As the Mudsnail colonies become very dense they are consuming all of the algae, filter the water column, eating all the good stuff native organisms need. There are lab studies that show trout lose weight or lose quality because they are eating nutritionally dead-end food.
NZM’s first showed up in Lake Erie in 2005. They are known to have been present since 2010 in Spring Creek, Centre County, which is adjacent to the Benner Spring facility.
The PFBC announced yesterday that the Benner Spring and Pleasant Gap State Fish Hatcheries (SFHs), both located in Centre County, are operating under a special response plan following the detection of invasive NZM’s on hatchery premises.
During a scheduled staff training at Benner Spring SFH on May 31, 2022, NZM’s were detected within water supply plumbing inside a hatchery building. It is the first detection of NZM’s in a PFBC hatchery.
PFBC activated the New Zealand Mudsnail Prevention, Monitoring, and Response Plan, which included suspending all transfers of fish into and out of Benner Spring until further notice.
More thorough inspections were scheduled at Benner Spring and all other state fish hatcheries and cooperative nurseries across Pennsylvania that are connected to or near waters that are known to contain NZM’s.
During this process, the Mudsnails were found at the Pleasant Gap SFH, which is adjacent to the Logan Branch of Spring Creek, a water also known to contain the invasive snails.
Inspections at all other SFHs were negative.
Cooperative nurseries operated by volunteer conservation organizations in Northampton, Lehigh, and Franklin counties were found to contain NZM’s.
Back at Benner Spring and Pleasant Gap, actions included the installation, repair, or replacement of bird netting over fish raceways; installation of additional freezers at the hatcheries to be used for the disinfection of waders; and installation of additional electrical barriers around hatchery facilities to prevent snail movement into the hatcheries.
Large scale disinfection operations were conducted at Benner Spring and Pleasant Gap that included the cleaning and drying of raceways using high pressure and high temperature steam, and the use of propane torches to burn any organic material within the raceways.
Quarantine zones were established within the hatchery raceways for the monitoring of groups of fish, and sampling of fish digestive material was conducted on hundreds of fish to detect any presence of NZM’s.
While continuing to follow these strict operational protocols for several months, there have been several additional detections of New Zealand Mudsnails at Benner Spring and Pleasant Gap SFHs, although no snails have ever been detected among the fish populations or within the digestive systems of any fish.
The PFBC has consulted with a hydrogeologist to investigate water sources at the affected hatcheries and determine if alternative water sources can be utilized to further prevent the spread of the Mudsnails into the facilities.
Throughout spring and summer 2022, staff from the PFBC Division of Fisheries Management conducted NZM surveys on select waters that had been stocked with trout from the Benner Spring and Pleasant Gap prior to the detection at the hatcheries, and no snails were found.
Earlier this month, several thousand fish were removed from quarantine at the affected hatcheries and were approved for use in the PFBC’s fall and winter trout stocking operations.
SNAKEHEADS CAN GET
THE BOWFISHING POINT
During its quarterly business meeting on Monday, the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission included invasive snakeheads to the list of species that may be harvested through bowfishing.
Under this change, it will remain unlawful to possess and transport live snakeheads and introduce live snakeheads into Pennsylvania waters. The PFBC recommends that all snakeheads caught be disposed of properly, either by harvesting them for food or discarding them into a waste container. The fish should not be released back into the water. The amendment will go into effect upon publication in the Pennsylvania Bulletin.
FALL TURKEY SEASON
IS ON-BUT NOT HERE
Pennsylvania’s fall turkey season, an annual opportunity to pursue the state’s only big-game bird among the changing colors of the autumn woods, kicks off tomorrow 19 of Pennsylvania’s 23 Wildlife Management Units (WMUs.)
But not in WMU 5A which includes the great majority of Adams County.
The fall season is closed in WMUs 5A, 5C, and 5D. For the remaining WMUs the season lengths are as follows: WMUs 1A, 1B, 4A, 4B, 4D and 4E – Oct. 29-Nov. 5; WMU 2B – Oct. 29-Nov. 18 and Nov. 23-25; WMUs 2A, 2F, 2G, 2H, 3A, 3B, 3C, 3D and 4C – Oct. 29-Nov. 12; WMU 2C, 2D & 2E – Oct. 29-Nov. 12 and Nov. 23-25; and WMU 5B – Nov. 1-3.
The three-day Thanksgiving season again will run Wednesday, Thursday and Friday where held.
No single-projectile firearms may be used in the fall turkey seasons. Hunters may use shotguns and archery gear only.
While fall turkey hunters no longer are required to wear fluorescent orange, the Game Commission highly recommends the use of orange, especially while moving.
BULLET POINT
• Mandatory cold weather life jacket wear goes into effect Nov. 1 for those underway or at anchor on boats less than 16 feet in length or any canoe or kayak.
Send your wild thoughts and photos to bjsmall@comcast.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.