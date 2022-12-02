The Mount St. Mary’s men’s basketball team hosts Rider at 4 p.m. on Saturday in a MAAC matchup. The Mount comes into the game at 4-4 overall and 1-0 in conference play, while Rider (2-4) will see its first MAAC action of the season
MOUNT STORY LINES
Mount St. Mary’s made a splash in its first-ever Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference game, using a dominating second-half effort in a 73-58 win at Saint Peter’s on Thursday night. Jalen Benjamin poured in 28 points to lead the Mount in the win while Deandre Thomas scored all 11 of his points in the second half. The Mount outscored Saint Peter’s, 46-29, in the second half, hitting 55.6 percent from the field and 7-of-10 (.700) from three-point range.
• The 28 points are a personal-best for Benjamin in his Mount career. His career high is 29 points came against Southern Mississippi when Benjamin was playing at UAB.
• Malik Jefferson’s recorded his 1,000th career points with a basket with 6:15 left in the first half of the win over Saint Peter’s. Jefferson is the 49th Mountaineer to reach 1,000 career points. He now has 1,007 points and 813 rebounds in 118 games played at Mount St. Mary’s.
• The Mount’s starting backcourt of Benjamin and Dakota Leffew is the top scoring duo in the MAAC this season. Benjamin is averaging 19.1 points with Leffew chipping in 13.0 for a combined 32.1 ppg on the year. The pair are a combined 39-for-97 (.402) from three-point range.
• Rider holds a 13-12 lead in the all-time series with the last matchup between the two teams being an 80-77 Rider victory in the quarterfinal round of the 1997 Northeast Conference Tournament (Feb. 28, 1997). That capped a streak of three consecutive seasons the two teams played in the NEC Tournament.
• One of the biggest wins in the Mount’s program history was a 69-62 victory at Rider in the 1995 NEC Championship game. The Mount rallied from a 29-16 halftime deficit to earn the program’s first-ever NCAA Division I Tournament bid. Tournament MVP Silas Cheung led the Mount with 19 points in the title game. The following year, Rider flipped the outcome with a 74-70 win over the top-seeded Mountaineers in the NEC semifinals at Knott Arena.
• Up next, the Mount hosts American on Tuesday, Dec. 6, at 7 p.m. at Knott Arena.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
The Mount St. Mary’s women’s basketball team welcomes Loyola to Knott Arena at 1 p.m. on Saturday for the Catholic Clash. The Mountaineers are 1-4 on the season while the Greyhounds are off to a 4-4 start.
MOUNT UPDATE
Returning to the court after an 11-day hiatus, the Mountaineers seek a rebound from a 66-61 defeat to the Cornell Big Red November 21st. Jessica Tomasetti registered a career-high 23 points in the game to bring her season average to 9.8 per game. The Mount shot 37 percent from the floor to Cornell’s 45 percent.
Adding six triples in the Cornell game brought the season total to 32, which stands 10 behind last year’s pace. At the current rate Mount St. Mary’s is set to register 185 triples this year. Michaela Harrison is the team’s leader with nine to boost season numbers to 11.8 points per game, joining Natalie Villaflor (12.4) with double figure averages in scoring.
Junior Isabella Hunt is the Mount’s leader in rebounds (6.2), assists (3.6) and steals (2.0) for the season to go along with 31 points scored. For the fifth time as a Mountaineer, Hunt posted double-digit rebounds with 11 at Cornell.
SCOUTING THE GREYHOUNDS
Loyola looks to improve above .500 for the year after suffering a 62-40 loss to Toledo at home Wednesday. The Greyhounds have taken victories over UMBC, Monmouth, Bryant, and Delaware State.
In their loss against the Rockets, Loyola were without the services of leading scorer Taleah Dixon. The Baltimore native averages 16.1 points for her hometown squad, including 28 against George Mason and 26 more over Delaware State. Sophomore forward Lex Therien averages a double-double, crossing the threshold in five of the team’s games including 12 and 10 against Toledo.
THE ALL-TIME SERIES
This is the 43rd time Mount St. Mary’s and Loyola meet, with the Mountaineers leading the all-time series 26-16. Last year, the Greyhounds toppled a three-game win streak for the Emmitsburgers with a narrow 56-55 contest in Baltimore. That gave Loyola an 11-10 advantage since the Mount jumped to Division I.
Loyola was also the Mount’s first-ever women’s basketball opponent, with the Baltimoreans winning the inaugural game 60-31 on Dec. 4, 1973.
LOOKING AHEAD
Saturday’s game kicks off a three-game homestand. Pitt-Johnstown comes to Knott Arena Wednesday, Dec. 7, followed by UMBC on Saturday, Dec. 10.
