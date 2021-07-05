The rubber is about to meet the road for eight teams in the York-Adams American Legion League.
Playoffs begIn Tuesday night with eight of the 11 teams in the league hoping to be crowned champions.
The top overall seed in the tournament belongs to Red Lion, which decimated its competition on the way to a a 12-1 record and a .923 winning percentage to top the East Division.
In the West Division, which features five of the eight playoff teams, New Oxford set the pace at 10-2 (.833) in order to snag the second overall seed. After the New Oxford high school team narrowly missed the PIAA D3-5A playoffs, coach Scott Anderson says he’s happy his players will have a chance to feel what it’s like to play in a win-or-go-home environment.
“It’s important. Especially when you consider that we didn’t get in the postseason,” he said of the playoff run. “We want to get our guys in the postseason. Any type of postseason. That experience I think is valuable to them down the road. Okay, you may not have been in the district tournament, but you were in a Legion tournament and with any luck you get to a regional tournament and they get to compete.”
The Ox’s lone losses of the year have come at the hands of fourth-seeded Dover, which will host No. 5 Hanover on Wednesday, and eighth-seeded Gettysburg, which will face off with Red Lion.
Gettysburg, which snuck in with a 5-7 record, won four of its last six games, including wins over the Ox and Hanover, after starting the season just 1-5.
Rounding out the playoff field are Northeastern at No. 3, Spring Grove at No. 6 and Glen Rock at No. 7. The first-round matchups are as follows:
No. 8 Gettysburg at No. 1 Red Lion
No. 2 Glen Rock at No. 2 New Oxford
No. 6 Spring Grove at No. 3 Northeastern
No. 5 Hanover at No. 4 Dover
The opening round of the tournament will feature a single-elimination format with games played on Monday and Tuesday night.
The winners of those games will move on to the semifinals on Wednesday ahead of the finals which will be played on Thursday night. All of the games will be at the home field of the higher of the two seeds.One thing that is for certain is that the league will crown a new champion in 2021. While the season was cancelled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, 2019 defending champions Pleasureville, who had won the league for three-consecutive years, is not a member of the league in 2021.
