BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Hanover 45, York Tech 42
Chase Roberts picked the perfect time to have a career-high 21 points for the Nighthawks.
Roberts canned seven 3-pointers to lead the Hawks (7-6) to a narrow road win. Ty Meckley drilled four 3-pointers to finish with 14 points and Beau Gebhart tallied seven.
Hanover 15 9 12 9 — 45
York Tech 11 9 12 10 — 42
Hanover (45): Ty Meckley 5 0-1 14, Mason Smith 0 2-4 2, Kyle Garman 0 1-4 1, Chase Roberts 7 0-0 21, Beau Gebhart 3 0-3 7. Non-scorers: Huston, M. Killinger. Totals: 15 3-12 45
York Tech (42): Johnson 1 0-0 3, Parker 1 0-0 2, Hernandez 2 0-0 5, Thomas 3 0-0 6, Banks 4 3-5 11, Stubbs 6 1-1 15. Totals: 17 4-6 42
3-pointers: H-Meckley 4, Roberts 7, Gebhart; YT-Johnson, Hernandez, Stubbs 2
Littlestown 59,
Delone Catholic 44
Jayden Weishaar showed off his entire scoring arsenal, dropping 24 points, the Bolts (7-2, 9-2) remained hot with a big YAIAA-3 road win over the Squires (5-6, 6-8).
Weishaar hit six of the seven 3-pointers for Littlestown, which led 27-5 after 1 and 40-15 at the half. Jake Bosley chipped in with 14 for the visitors.
Ryan Murphy scored 12 points to lead the way for Delone.
Littlestown 27 13 12 7 — 59
Delone Catholic 5 10 19 10 — 44
Littlestown (59): Rachard Holder 3 1-2 7, Luke Denault 1 2-4 4, Braden Unger 2 1-2 6, Jake Bosley 7 0-0 14, Dante Elliot 1 1-2 3, Christopher Meakin 0 1-2 1, Jayden Weishaar 9 0-0 24. Non-scorers: King, Gazmen. Totals: 23 6-12 59.
Delone Catholic (44): Ryan Wildasin 1 0-0 3, Camdyn Keller 2 0-1 5, Coltyn Keller 1 0-0 3, Asher Rudolph 1 2-2 5, Trenton Kopp 3 1-2 7, Bryson Kopp 2 0-0 6, Ryan Murphy 1 1-2 3, Ryan Murphy 5 2-4 12. Totals: 16 6-11 44.
3-pointers: L-Weishaar 6, Unger. DC -B. Kopp 2, Rudolph, Ca. Keller, Co. Keller, Wildasin.
York Suburban 65,
Gettysburg 31
The Trojans put four players in double figures in Friday’s win over the visiting Warriors.
Griffin Tabler had six points to lead Gettysburg.
Gettysburg 12 6 3 8 — 31
York Suburban 19 20 21 5 — 65
Gettysburg (31): Andrew Warthen 1 0-0 2, Ethan Wagner 2 1-2 5, Trent Ramirez-Keller 2 0-0 5, Griffin Kibler 2 2-4 6, Ian McLean 2 0-0 5, Logan Moseley 2 0-2 4, Landon Felix 2 0-0 4. Non-scorers: Boone, Herr, B. Wagner, Paul. Totals: 13 3-8 31
York Suburban (65): Brewer 6 0-0 16, Sweeney 5 1-1 12, Hughley 9 1-1 19, Gorham 6 2-2 15, Stump 1 0-0 2, Martin 0 1-2 1. Totals: 27 5-6 65
3-pointers: G-Ramirez-Keller, McLean; YS-Brewer 4, Sweeney, Gorham. JV: Gettysburg 52, York Suburban 41
Dallastown 59,
South Western 47
Sam Stefano drained a trio of trifectas en route to 16 points for the Mustangs (2-5, 2-5) in a YAIAA-1 loss to visiting Dallastown.
Shilo Bivins followed closely behind with 14 for the hosts and John Fenwick added eight.
Michael Dickson’s 24 points led all scorers for the Wildcats (5-4, 7-6), while Jadon Green added 17 of his own.
Dallastown 10 17 11 21 — 59
South Western 13 8 11 15 — 47
Dallastown (59): Snyder 2 0-0 6, Ward 1 0-0 2, Dickson 9 4-6 24, Dallmeyer 0 1-2 1, Green 7 3-9 17, Smith 4 1-1 9. Totals: 23 9-21 59.
South Western (47): Shilo Bivins 5 3-6 14, Reece Stein 2 0-1 4, Sam Stefano 5 3-3 16, John Fenwick 4 0-0 8, Tyler Cook 2 1-8 5. Non-scorers: Caler, Wisensale, Jachelski, Sager. Totals: 18 7-18 47.
3-pointers: SW — Stefano 3, Bivins. D — Snyder 2, Dickson 2.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Biglerville 41, Fairfield 35
Emily Woolson netted a team-best 14 points and Brylee Rodgers tossed in a dozen more as the Canners scored a road win over the Knights on Friday.
Woolson hit a pair of shots in the fourth quarter and Rodgers made good on 5 of 8 free throw attempts to help Biglerville (7-4) hold off Fairfield (3-9). Morgan Martin finished with eight points in the win.
Braidan Wastler had a big night at the bucket for the hosts, posting a team-high 14 points on six field goals and a pair of free throw attempts. Breana Valentine tossed in nine points in her return to action as well.
Biglerville 8 13 8 12 — 41
Fairfield 4 11 8 12 — 35
Biglerville (41): Brylee Rodgers 3 5-10 12, Morgan Martin 3 2-5 8, Emily Woolson 6 2-6 14, Katie Woolson 1 2-3 4, Joscelynn Anglin 1 0-1 2, Abigail Reckard 0 1-4 1. Non-scorers: Naylor. Totals: 14 12-29 41
Fairfield (35): Kayleigh Bollinger 0 1-2 1, Emma Dennison 1 3-4 5, Breana Valentine 4 0-0 9, Braidan Wastler 6 2-6 14, Maddie Neiderer 2 1-4 6, Kira Weikert 0 0-4 0. Non-scorers: Cromwell. Totals: 13 7-20 35
3-pointers: B-Rodgers; F-Valentine, Neiderer
Delone Catholic 54,
Littlestown 20
Giana Hoddinott put up 16 points while Abby Jacoby and Kaitlyn Schwarz chipped in with nine apiece as the Squirettes ran their record to 14-0 on Friday.
Araceli Portillo’s six points paced the Bolts (1-10).
Delone Catholic 20 10 17 7 - 54
Littlestown 7 6 1 6 - 20
Delone Catholic (54): Abigail Vingsen 1 0-0 2, Abby Jacoby 4 1-1 9, Giana Hoddinott 7 0-0 16, Brielle Baughman 1 0-2 2, Meredith Wilson 1 0-0 2, Makenna Mummert 3 0-0 6, Maggie Hughes 1 5-6 7, Kaitlyn Schwarz 3 3-4 9, Emily McCann 0 1-2 1. Non-scorers: E. Hughes, Miller. Totals: 11 10 -15 54
Littlestown (20): Kellee Staub 0 4-4 4, Araceli Portillo 3 1-4 6, Ava Collins 1 1-2 3, Wendi Snyder 1 0-0 2, Kylah Green 1 0-0 2, Hailey Shelley 1 0-0 2. Non-scorers: Lanahan, Myers. Totals: 7 6-10 20
3-pointers: DC-Hoddinott 2
Hanover 37, York Tech 33
The Hawkettes erased a fourth-quarter deficit by going on a 16-6 run over the final eight minutes on Friday night.
Jaycie Miller led the attack for Hanover (8-5) with 13 points, including a trio of 3-pointers. Reagan Wildasin dropped in 10 points and Tianna Gray had seven.
Hanover 9 7 5 16 — 37
York Tech 10 9 8 6 — 33
Hanover (37): Jaycie Miller 4 2-2 13, Lola Garman 0 0-2 0, Mya Maloney 1 0-0 3, Reagan Wildasin 3 4-6 10, Tianna Gray 2 2-2 7, Keana Noel 1 1-2 4. Non-scorers: Conover, Perez-Beltran, Moorhead. Totals: 11 10-16 37
York Tech (33): Brown 1 1-2 3, Rouse 9 3-6 21, Richardson 1 0-0 3, Mosley 3 0-0 6. Totals: 14 4-8 33
3-pointers: H-Miller 3, Gray, Noel; YT-Richardson
Dallastown 45,
South Western 25
The Mustangs were limited to single digits on the scoreboard in each quarter of Friday’s loss to the Wildcats.
Maddie Lehker hit for nine points and Olivia Snell added six for South Western (1-5).
South Western 6 7 7 4 — 24
Dallastown 13 9 15 10 — 45
South Western (24): Olivia Snell 2 2-2 6, Lexi Plesic 1 2-2 4, Maddie Lehker 4 1-2 9, Grace Thomas 1 0-0 2, Ava Roberts 1 0-0 3. Non-scorers: Mackie, Brooks, Olson, Green. Totals: 9 5-6 24
Dallastown (45): Jacobs 1 0-0 3, Stein 4 2-2 12, Jamison 1 1-2 3, Guy 2 1-3 5, Crump 0 1-2 1, Beverly 7 3-4 21. Totals: 15 8-15 45
3-pointers: SW-Roberts; D-Jacobs, Stein 2, Beverly 4
