SOFTBALL
Delone Catholic 9, Susquehannock 7
The Squirettes plated five runs in the third inning and held on from there, beating the Warriors in YAIAA play on Friday.
Eight different Delone players recorded a hit, including Kathryn Keller and Morgan Hartlaub, who finished with two apiece. Hartlaub also doubled.
Amy Anderson spun a six-hitter in the pitching circle, piling up 10 strikeouts.
Susquehannock 100 212 1 — 7 6 6
Delone Catholic 125 001 x — 9 10 1
Paterniti, Karst (4). Anderson. WP: Anderson. LP: Paterniti. SO-BB: Paterniti 2-2, Karst 1-0, Anderson 10-1. 2B: S-Karst 2, Wheeler; DC-Hartlaub. HR: S-Wheeler
Bermudian Springs 14,
West Perry 2
The Eagles erupted for 10 first-inning runs in their triumph over the Mustangs on Friday.
Maddie Reever doubled and drove in three runs, while Hannah Chenault laced a two-bagger and knocked in a pair as well. Tori Murren struck out eight in the pitching circle while also plating a pair of runs on sacrifice fly balls for Berm (7-0).
West Perry 0 00 02 - 2 5 2
Bermudian Springs (10)02 2x - 14 6 0
Foster, McCurdy (4) and Nelson. Murren and Chenault. WP: Murren. LP: Foster. SO-BB: Foster 3-7, McCurdy 1-1, Murren 8-2. 2B: BS-Metzger, Reever
Dover 16, Gettysburg 14
The Warriors pounded out 23 hits but were unable to overcome a seven-run first inning by the Eagles on Friday.
Kendall Noel went 5-for-5 for Dover, which smacked a pair of home runs.
Warrior Berit Miller matched Noel by posting a 5-for-5 performance that included a double and two RBI. Samantha Carbaugh smashed four hits, including two doubles, and Aubreigh DeFriece was 4-for-5 with a pair of two-baggers and and a team-high three RBI.
Danika Kump and Abby Williams both had three hits and Kate Keller tripled for Gettysburg.
Dover 732 400 0 — 16 17 0
Gettysburg 314 411 0 — 14 23 3
Hennessey. Miller, Carbaugh (1), Knerr (2). WP: Hennessey. LP: Miller. SO-BB: Hennessey 3-3, Miller 1-0, Carbaugh 0-2, Knerr 3-1. 2B: D-Sturgeon, Sefchick; G-Anderson, Carbaugh 2, DeFriece 2, Kump, Miller. 3B: G-Keller. HR: D-Lunghofer, Noel.
BASEBALL
Delone Catholic 8, Kennard-Dale 7
The Squires plated three runs in the top of the 10th inning and held on from there to nip the Rams in the completion of a game that was suspended on March 29.
Jake Sherdel finished with two doubles and four RBI, and Myles Shearer drove in a pair of runs.
Delone Catholic 010 020 200 3 — 8 8 3
Kennard-Dale 300 011 000 2 — 7 13 3
Hillson, Pierce (4), Sherdel (10). Leighty, Kaminski (4), Beighley (9), Loucks (10). WP: Sherdel. LP: Loucks. SO-BB: Hillson 6-3, Pierce 5-2, Sherdel 2-1, Leighty 5-4, Kaminski 4-3, Beighley 0-0, Loucks 0-1. 2B: DC-Dettinburn, Sherdel 2; KD-Nagel, Nelson, Loucks, Smith (2), Young
Central York 5, South Western 1
The Panthers did all their damage in the third inning, which was plenty for starter Josh Marquard who fanned eight in six innings of mound work on Friday.
Austing Long knocked in the lone run of the game for the Mustangs.
Central York 005 000 0 — 5 11 0
South Western 000 010 0 — 1 5 2
Marquard, Mummert (7). Praydis, Hefner (3), Eyster (5), Long (7). WP: Marquard. LP: Praydis. SO-BB: Marquard 8-3, Mummert 2-0, Praydis 1-3, Hefner 2-1, Eyster 2-1, Long 1-1. 2B: CY-Clymer 2
BOYS’ TENNIS
Delone Catholic 4, York Suburban 1
The Squires improved to 6-3 after taking down the Trojans in a YAIAA contest on Friday.
Isaac Sheerer and Adam Lawrence won at first doubles while teammates Will Seymore and Evan Glass posted a 6-0, 6-0 shutout at No. 2.
Andrew Gervasi and Ben Elsner added wins for Delone in singles play.
Singles: 1. Andrew Gervasi (DC) d. Jackson Miller 5-7, 6-3, 6-2; 2. Ben Elsner (DC) d. Matthew Aulthouse 6-4, 6-1; 3. Coden Hall (YS) d. Sebastian Fielding 6-1, 6-3
Doubles: 1. Isaac Sheerer/Adam Lawrence (DC) d. Domenic Sclortino 7-6, 5-3; 2.Will Seymore/Evan Glass (DC) d. Matthew Ballan/Mason Senft 6-0, 6-0
Red Land 3, New Oxford 2
The Patriots prevailed in a non-league tilt on Friday thanks to a sweep in singles play.
New Oxford (4-7) took care of things in doubles, where Wade Deckman and Ethan Aiello went the distance at No. 1, claiming a three-set win that included a pair of tiebreakers. Edwin Garcia and Blaine Paris won at No. 2 in straight sets.
Singles: 1. Nik Petrides (RL) d. Adam Farmer 7-5, 6-3; 2. BIlly Carlisle (RL) d. Avery Carter 6-2, 6-3; 3. Tyler Close (RL) d. Luke Malinowski 7-5, 6-3
Doubles: 1.Wade Deckman/Ethan Aiello (NO) d. Joel Wiekert /Corbin Hutchinson 7-6 (3), 3-6, 10-8; 2. Edwin Garcia/Blaine Paris (NO) d. Hatham Zaami and Arighton Pearson 6-2, 6-2
South Western 5, Northeastern 0
The Mustangs won for the seventh time in nine matches this spring after blanking the Bobcats on Friday.
Alex Guy, Mason Neiderer and Chase Anderson were straight-set winners in singles action.
Singles: 1. Alex Guy (SW) d. Gavohn Conley 6-1, 6-1; 2. Mason Neiderer (SW) d. Loghan Eckard 6-0, 6-3; 3. Chase Anderson (SW) d. Caleb Oliver 6-0, 6-1
Doubles: 1. Brody Rebert/Landon Salois (SW) d. Hayden Dallam/Holt /Dallam 6-2, 7-6; 2. Owen Lucey/Landon Matthews (SW) d. King Igwe/Ty Stauffer 6-2, 6-4
Hanover 5, Spring Grove 0
The Nighthawks didn’t drop a set in the four contested matches against the Rockets on Friday.
Charlie Zitto, Antonio Corona and Brian Corona won in tidy fashion in singles play as Hanover upped its record to 5-1.
Singles: 1. Charlie Zitto (H) d. James Raub 6-2, 6-3; 2. Antonio Corona (H) d. Sam Raub 6-2, 6-0; 3. Brian Corona (H) d. Zachary West 6-3, 6-3
Doubles: 1. Nolan Chronister/Aidan Chen (H) d. Matthew Stoops/Alexander Dunmeyer 6-0, 6-0; 2. Hanover won by forfeit
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.