FOOTBALL
Fairfield 33, York Tech 0
Cody Valentine and Andrew Koons caught two touchdown passes apiece as the Knights rolled to a big road win on Saturday.
Valentine’s performance included TD grabs of 39 and 85 yards. Both of Koons’ receptions went for scores, covering 12 and 18 yards, respectively as Knight QB Jake Myers enjoyed a big day.
Peyton Stadler keyed the ground game as he rushed for 80 yards and a touchdown on 13 carries. Stephen Higgs added 26 yards rushing and had a 49-yard reception.
Fairfield (5-3) limited Tech quarterback Ja’mar Johnson to just 39 yards on 21 carries.
The win was a big one for the Knights, who moved ahead of Delone and into the second spot in the District 3 Class 1A power rankings. Fairfield hosts Littlestown (2-6) on Friday in its regular-season finale while the Squires face Hanover (3-5).
Fairfield 6 13 14 0 — 33
York Tech 0 0 0 0 — 0
Team Statistics
F YT
Rushing 29-101 36-40
Passing 7-14-0 1-4-0
Passing yards 213 14
Total yards 314 54
Fumbles lost 0 2
Penalties-yards 7-85 4-30
Individual Statistics
Rushing: F-Peyton Stadler 13-80, Dominic Smitley 2-0, Cody Valentine 5-9, Jake Myers 3-(-6), Stephen Higgs 5-26, Jayden Bell 1-(-7), Camden Bryant 1-(-1); YT-Travis Wagner Jr. 4-(-7), Ja’mar Johnson 21-39, Anthony Torres 10-37, King Zion Matai 1-0
Passing: F-Myers 6-13-0; Stadler 1-1-0; YT-Johnson 1-4-0
Receiving: F-Higgs 1-49, Andrew Koons 3-20, Valentine 3-132, Smitley 1-2; YT-Nate Lankford 1-14
GIRLS’ TENNIS
District 3 Doubles Championships
New Oxford’s Anya Rosenbach and Allison Horick played their way into the state tournament on Saturday in Hershey. The Colonial duo rebounded from a semifinal loss to place third in the Class 3A tourney.
Rosenbach and Horick dropped a 2-6, 6-4, 6-4 decision to YAIAA counterparts Lexi Lakatosh and Sophie Lanius of Red Lion in the semis. That setback sent them to the third-place match where they met fourth-seeded Ashley Retana and Hailey Guerrero of Reading. The Ox pairing, which came in as the No. 2 seed, took a 7-5, 6-2 decision to secure bronze.
District 3 Doubles Championships
Saturday — Hershey Racquet Club
Class 3A
Semifinals
1. Judith Manta/Jen Manta (Muhlenberg) d. 4. Ashley Retana/Hailey Guerrero (Reading) 6-1, 6-1; Lexi Lakatosh/Sophie Lanius (Red Lion) d. 2. Anya Rosenbach/Allison Horick (New Oxford) 2-6, 6-4, 6-4
Third Place
Rosenbach/Horick (New Oxford) d. Retana/Guerrero (Reading) 7-5, 6-2
Finals
Manta/Manta (Muhlenberg) d. Lakatosh/Lanius (Red Lion) 6-1, 7-5
Class 2A
Semifinals
1. Emma Perkins/Michelle Timothy (Conrad Weiser) d. 4. Elise Wang/Ananya Rai (Wyomissing) 6-0, 6-0; Brianna Serruto/Grace Maccarelli (Kennard-Dale) d. Ali Bender/Camryn Lehr (ELCO) 6-2, 6-1
Third Place
Wang/Rai (Wyomissing) d. Bender/Lehr (ELCO) 6-1, 7-6(5)
Finals
Perkins/Timothy (Conrad Weiser) d. Serruto/Maccarelli (Kennard-Dale) 6-1, 6-0
GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL
YAIAA Tournament
Delone Catholic and New Oxford exited the YAIAA Tournament on Saturday with quarterfinal losses to Spring Grove and York Catholic, respectively.
Delone (14-4) ran into the unbeaten Rockets, who hold the top seed for the upcoming District 3 Class 3A playoffs. Spring Grove too, a 25-9, 25-10, 25-11 victory to put itself in today’s YA semifinals.
Denae Bello had five kills and Makenna Mummert added four for Delone. Mummert also posted a team-high six digs, with Olivia Snyder and Maya Bunch chipping in with four apiece.
The Squirettes return to postseason play on Tuesday, Nov. 2 when they host Boiling Springs (9-10) in the District 3 2A playoffs.
New Oxford dropped the first two sets by 25-19 counts before nearly rallying all the way back for victory. The Colonials scored a 26-24 win in the third set and won 25-21 in the fourth, before the Irish (14-3) claimed the match
On the other side of the bracket, South Western lost in four sets to York Suburban and Central York swept West York. The Mustangs’ 16-25, 25-15, 25-16, 25-13 loss saw Kirby Meyer come up with 25 digs, Emma Baney hand out 29 assists and Kya Rebert rock down 16 kills.
South Western (11-5) travels on Thursday to meet Ephrata in the D3-4A first round at 7 p.m.
