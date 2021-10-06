When Penn State and Iowa meet on Saturday in Kinnick Stadium, it will be the first matchup between top-five ranked Big Ten teams that doesn’t include Ohio State since 1997.
The Nittany Lions will hope to have a bit more luck this time around, as in that game, they found themselves on the wrong side of a 34-8 drubbing at the hands of eventual national champion Michigan.
Both Penn State and Iowa find themselves at 5-0 heading into the contest and with two of the nation’s top defenses. The Hawkeyes, in particular, have created turnovers at an alarming rate, leading the country with a plus-12 turnover differential.
“They line up and they’re sound. They’re never out of position. They play fast. They play aggressive. They play with great confidence. Because they’re allowing them to line up and play,” James Franklin said Tuesday of the Iowa defense. “They’ve got a really good scheme that is challenging. It’s not like a formation that you can turn on or a motion or a shift or empty or formation into the boundary where you feel like, okay, here is a formation or a personnel group that is going to allow us to get some yards just based on a lineman. You know, there’s no easy yards out there. They do a great job.”
Since Franklin took over in 2014, the Nittany Lions are 4-1 against Kirk Ferentz and the Hawkeyes, though it’s Iowa who had the last laugh, downing Penn State 41-21 in Happy Valley a year ago.
But this year’s version of Penn State has looked markedly different, particularly on defense where Brent Pry has put together a unit that concedes just 12.0 points per game, good enough for third in the country. The Hawkeyes, meanwhile, sit second in the nation at 11.6 points per game allowed.
While it’s Iowa who boasts the high scoring offense, at 33.2 points per game to Penn State’s 30.0, a deeper look at the context tells a slightly different story. The Hawkeyes are starting 25 percent of their drives in opposing territory, best in the country, and sit just 119th in the nation in total offense at 320 yards per game, while the Nittany Lions clock in at 52nd with 418.6 yards per game.
At the heart of the issues for Iowa is quarterback Spencer Petras. The junior and second-year starter has been solid for the Hawkeyes, throwing seven touchdowns against just one interception, but he’s struggled to push the ball down the field and is averaging just 194 yards per game, ranking 96th in the nation. Compare that with Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford, who sits 26th in the country at 286 yards per game.
Clifford’s early-season success has been integral for the Nittany Lions after he suffered a turbulent 2020 campaign. One constant throughout, however, has been star wide receiver Jahan Dotson, who sits right at the heart of the discussion for the Biletnikoff Award, given annually to the nation’s top receiver. Through five games, Dotson has 35 catches for 446 yards and six touchdowns.
“Everything. He’s a really good athlete, which is great. I’m not going to say a lot of people aren’t. There’s a lot of really good athletes out there, but he’s a football player, the way he does everything,” Ferentz said Tuesday when asked what impressed him most about the Penn State standout. “...Anyway, you just watch him play, there’s no wasted movement. He’s concise. Everything is really sharp. I have to think the pro guys watching him, have to like him. He’s a really decisive player. He’s a talented player, but he’s a good football player. He plays hard.”
A win for either team on Saturday would put them into a strong position in the college football playoff hunt. The Nittany Lions would almost assuredly move to No. 3 in the polls behind Alabama and Georgia headed into a bye week. They’ll then have No. 7 Ohio State, No. 9 Michigan and No. 11 Michigan State to navigate in the final six games. For the Hawkeyes, the road is significantly clearer, as they have zero ranked opponents on their remaining schedule before a would-be trip to Indianapolis for the Big Ten championship game.{/span}
Notes and quotes
11 of 16 — That’s the number, 69 percent, of Iowa drives that have ended in a punt after starting inside its own 25-yard line. Conversely, that number is just 13 of 31, or 42 percent, for Penn State.
“I think obviously what makes it challenging is the size of the crowd. The intensity of the crowd. And then kind of the way their field is set up. The sidelines are tight. They are right on top of you. And it’s, I guess probably like our stadium, you have fans that have had season tickets forever. So, we started to kind of build a relationship with these people. You know their names and they know a lot about you. And it’s a tough environment. But we’re looking forward to it.” — James Franklin on the challenges of playing at Kinnick Stadium.
“It starts with respecting the football and protecting the football, making sure that I’m making decisions in a timely manners and being confident in what I see.” — Sean Clifford on the impact of first-year offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich.
Vegas, baby
The Hawkeyes opened the week as 2-point favorites according to DraftKings. That line now sits at 1.5, while the over/under sits at just 40.5 points.
