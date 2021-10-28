The Rotary Club of Gettysburg will host A Rotary Oktoberfest on Oct. 30 inside the heated, covered pavilion at Adams County Winery, 251 Peach Tree Road, Orrtanna.
Music will be provided by the nine-piece German band Egerlander.
Ticket includes meal of a German Beer Brat or hamburger, kraut, potato salad and more served by Rotarians. All food sales will benefit The Rotary Club of Gettysburg.
Beer and wine will be available for purchase separately at the event.
Strap on your lederhosen and get ready to dance the afternoon away.
All proceeds benefit Rotary Youth Programs. The club currently honors students of the month from New Oxford and Bermudian Springs high schools. The club is using this fundraiser to expand the programs to Fairfield, Gettysburg and Upper Adams high schools.
Advanced tickets are available at www.gettysburgrotary.org. Tickets will be available at the event.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.