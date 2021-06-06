PIAA Softball Championship
Class 3A
First Round
Today
3-1 Pequea Valley (16-4) vs 12-2 Swenson
11-1 Palmerton (21-4) vs. 4-2 Central Columbia
4-1 Loyalsock vs. 2-1 Mid Valley
12-1 PACS vs. 11-2 North Schuylkill
6-1 Cambria Heights vs. 3-2 Bermudian Springs
9-1 Punxsutawney vs. 7-2 Elwood City
7-1 Mount Pleasant vs. 6-2 Bald Eagle Area
10-1 Jamestown vs. 7-3 Avonworth
