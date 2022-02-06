The Gettysburg College women’s basketball team played its fifth game in a week and extended its winning streak to 11 straight after taking down Centennial Conference opponent Ursinus College 69-48 Saturday afternoon in Helfferich Hall. The Bullets also remain perfect in conference play with a 16-0 record.
Gettysburg 20 10 22 17 - 69
Ursinus 13 11 15 9 - 48
Gettysburg’s Top Performers
• Carly Rice ’22: 21 points, 8-15 FG, 4 rebounds, 3 assists
• Mackenzie Tinner ’22: 15 points, 4-6 FG, 7-8 FT, 4 rebounds, 2 blocks
• Mackenzie Szlosek ’25: 12 points, 4 rebounds, 4 steals
Ursinus’ Top Performers
• Gabby Downs: 22 points, 8-12 FG, 6-9 3PT, 6 rebounds
• Kelly Grant: 6 points, 9 rebounds, 5 assists
• Chinwe Irondi: 6 points, 8 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals
Game Summary
• First Quarter: Gabby Downs netted Ursinus’ first five points to push the hosts ahead early in the contest. Gettysburg (18-2, 16-0 CC) roared back as Rice started an 11-5 run by notching a jumper to gain a 14-10 lead at 4:17. Natalie Mehl sank a three-pointer on the next possession for the Bears (2-17, 2-12 CC) to cut the deficit down to one (14-13). Hannah Sauve made a lay-up moments later, and the Orange and Blue tallied four more points to maintain a 20-13 edge heading into the second stanza. Rice was red-hot for the Bullets as she scored 11 points on 5-of-7 shooting.
• Second Quarter: The Bullets defense halted the Bears from scoring a point for the first six minutes to push their lead 26-13 midway through the stanza. In the final 3:29, Ursinus went on a hot streak by going on an 11-4 run to come within six (30-24) at halftime.
• Third Quarter: Tinner opened the second half with four points to make it a 34-24 contest. The Bears then registered a 7-2 run, with Gabby Downs tallying five of those points to close within five (36-31) at six minutes. Szlosek knocked down two made free throws 13 seconds later, but a made free throw by Natalie Mehl made it a six-point margin. Gettysburg then ballooned a 14-7 spurt to take a 52-39 advantage at the end of the stanza.
• Fourth Quarter: The Bears continued to charge as Gabby Downs drilled back-to-back treys to make it 56-46 at 8:14. From there, the Bullets tamed the Bears as the margin stayed in double-figures the rest of the contest. The largest advantage of the game was 23 points, which came off a Cynthia Williams lay-up with 32 seconds to go.
By the Numbers
• Gettysburg hot 25-of-52 (48.1 percent) from the field and held Ursinus to 16-of-52 (30.8 percent). The Bullets made an impressive 17-of-20 (85 percent) from the free throw line, while the Bears went 9-of-13 (69.2 percent).
• The Orange and Blue held the slight 36-31 edge in rebounds.
• The conference standings remain with Gettysburg in first and are followed by Johns Hopkins University (16-2, 13-1 CC), Haverford College (16-5, 12-4 CC), Washington College (12-7, 8-6 CC), and Dickinson College (9-10, 8-7 CC).
• Tinner collected her 11th double-figure scoring of the season. She has also posted two or more blocks in six of the last seven games.
• Szlosek accumulated her 11th double-digit outburst of the season.
Where the Series Stands
Gettysburg captured its 13th straight meeting against Ursinus to improve the all-time series record to 33-28.
Next Up
Gettysburg will take a break from conference action to host Stevens Institute of Technology on Monday at 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.