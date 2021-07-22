The catalyst set the table and the ace did the rest.
Cashtown manufactured a run in the home first to take a 1-0 lead. It turned out to be the only marker Anthony Lippy would need. The rugged righty completed a four-hit shutout with 15 strikeouts in his first playoff win as a Pirate in Game 1 of the first round of the South Penn League playoffs at the fire hall on Thursday night.
Following its 8-0 victory, Cashtown can advance to the league final four with a win Saturday at Oakside Park in the best-of-three series. First pitch is set for 1:00 p.m.
JC Collins worked a four-pitch walk to start the Buc offense, advanced to second on a sacrifice bunt by DJ Cool and came around on Chase King’s league-leading eighth double of the season to right-center. Collins, who leads the league with 22 free passes, reached base all four times he batted, scored two runs and did stellar backstopping to support his starter.
“This was the first time he’s led off for us in six or seven years,” said Pirate manager Eric Ketterman of his catcher. “We had a few guys go down and he was the next man up. His on-base percentage is through the roof. He did what we needed him to do for us.”
Black Sox starter Ben Bretzman nearly matched Lippy in proficiency. Both hurlers struck out the side in the second and worked out of bases loaded jams in the third. Cashtown finally got to Bretzman in the fourth and added a four-spot in the sixth to win going away.
The last of the fourth started innocently enough when Robert Rohrbaugh drew a one-out walk. Dylan Ed singled and both runners advanced on an outfield error. Brock Carpenter plated both with a two-run single up the middle. Carpenter scored on an errant throw and the Bucs led, 4-0.
“It really took the pressure off of me when we started scoring some runs,” said Lippy of the rally. “For awhile, I thought it was going to be a 1-0 game. I found an extra gear I didn’t know I had. It’s the playoff atmosphere — I love it.”
In their final at-bat, the third-seed Cashtown rocked reliever Mark Rodgers. Ed walked to start the uprising and Carpenter and Travis Black singled to pack the sacks. One run scored on a wild throw. Cool added a two-run double to the fence in right and Chase King launched a sac fly to left to set the final margin.
Biglerville’s best chance to break through against Lippy came in the third when they loaded the bases with one out. Lippy fanned Connor Orner with finesse and Pat Armor with fire to preserve the whitewash.
“I knew going in we weren’t going to score a lot of runs against Lippy,” said Byers. “In my opinion, he has been the best pitcher in the league for a long time. I knew we were going to get the big hit (with the bases loaded) and we didn’t get it. That was the difference. We didn’t have a consistent approach against him. You have to put the ball in play — when you do, good things can happen.”
The Sox took exception when Lippy intentionally walked Logan Brewer to load the bases with two out in the seventh. Lippy induced a game-ending ground ball on the 110th delivery of his night.
“They shouldn’t have been offended — it was a compliment (Brewer, a left-handed hitter, was the only Black Sox hitter to connect on Lippy’s bender all game — he singled sharply in the third),” explained Lippy. “I worked my butt off for seven innings and wanted to preserve the shutout. I thought I could get the next hitter. I’ve added the curve ball this year and it has helped a lot. It gives hitters another thing to think about. I got a lot of swing-and-misses on pitches in the dirt. It was really working for us and JC (Collins) was like a wall tonight.”
Lippy surrendered his only two walks in the final frame.
“I was watching his pitch count from the fourth inning on,” said Ketterman of his horse. “We made some defensive plays to help him out. That double play in the fifth was a key play for us. He (Lippy) has been one of the top pitchers in the league for a reason. He works on it year round. He has developed his craft and it shows on nights like tonight in the playoffs. He came to battle.”
Cool atoned for some fielding mistakes with a three-hit game. Carpenter and Black each had a pair of knocks for Cashtown.
There are no surprises between these two teams. Josh Topper gets the ball for the Pirates on Saturday. Biglerville will try to survive behind Tanner Byers.
Biglerville 000 000 0 — 0 4 3
Cashtown 100 304 x — 8 10 2
Bretzman, Rodgers (5) and Pat Armor; Anthony Lippy and JC Collins. WP: Lippy. LP: Bretzman. SO-BB: B-Bretzman 4-3, Rodgers 0-1. C-Lippy 15-2. 2B: C-Chase King, DJ Cool
