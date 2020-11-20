At a glance
Address: 142 E. Middle St., Gettysburg (Gettysburg Borough)
Acres: 0.12
Listing price: $449,500
Listing agent: Sites Realty, Inc.
For more information and photos: https://tinyurl.com/142EMiddleGettysburg
Address: 142 E. Middle St., Gettysburg (Gettysburg Borough)
Acres: 0.12
Listing price: $449,500
Listing agent: Sites Realty, Inc.
For more information and photos: https://tinyurl.com/142EMiddleGettysburg
Ashley Andyshak Hayes has been writing for the Gettysburg Times since 2005. She currently covers general assignment stories as a correspondent.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.