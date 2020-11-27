Vincenza (Vinnie) Sette, age 93, of Gettysburg, died on Tuesday, Nov.17, 2020 after a long illness.
Born in 1927 in Ceccano, Italy, she was the daughter of the late Giacinto (James) and Filomena Tiberia.
Vinnie immigrated to the United States with her parents in 1930 at age three and her family settled in Buffalo, NY. She attended school there and graduated from South Park High School. She worked at Capital Airlines in Buffalo and later at the United Lutheran Seminary, among other jobs, in Gettysburg. Vinnie resided in Gettysburg since 1972 and was an active member of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Parish.
She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Robert Sette; daughters Carla Sette of Cockeysville, Md. and Marisa Sette of Kansas City, Mo.; brother Lawrence Tiberia of Pasadena, Md. and a sister Margherita English of Cape Cod, Mass. Pre-deceased are her sisters Anna Tiberia and Mary Kroll.
A Mass of Christian Burial at St, Francis Xavier Catholic Church and interment in St. Francis Cemetery will be held at a later date.The Monahan Funeral Home is assisting the family with the funeral arrangements. Online condolences may be made at monahanfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Vinnie’s name to the Alzheimer’s Association Greater Pennsylvania Chapter, 2595 Interstate Drive, Suite 100, Harrisburg, PA 17110 or St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, 465 Table Rock Road, Gettysburg, PA 17325.
