Editor, Gettysburg Times,
Harry Hartman hit the nail on the head with the piece in the Opinion section “Biden’s ‘successes’ one year into a horrible experiment.”
This week marked President Biden’s first year in office and the Main Stream Media has done nothing but write glowing reports of all of his accomplishments. His press secretary, Jen Psaki, has had to fix, massage, lie and play damage control for Biden. His latest unscripted comment regarding Ukraine, and tolerance for a minor incursion by Russia, flabbergasted our allies. Psaki to the rescue yet again, but I wonder whether unscripted comments are more honest reflections than a script.
Joe Biden has demonstrated over and over that he is not capable of being president, just as Hartman has pointed out. Lastly, not only is Stacy Abrams running away from Joe Biden but most other Democrats running for office feel the same way.
Will Tallman,
Reading Township
