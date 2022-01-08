Fire
Firefighters battle a blaze that began shortly before 8 a.m., Saturday on Pond Bank Road in Straban Township.

 Darryl Wheeler/Gettysburg Times

Fire ripped through a large home on Pond Bank Road in Straban Township shortly before 8 a.m., Saturday.

Firefighters from more than a dozen Adams County fire companies and surrounding areas are on scene.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

