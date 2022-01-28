Playing before a spirited crowd at Knott Arena, the Mount St. Mary’s women’s basketball team soared to a commanding early lead. But the Northeast Conference leading Knights of Fairleigh Dickinson controlled the pace in the second half and clutch shots from graduate student Madison Stanley gave the visitors a 64-58 victory on Thursday.
FDU improved to 11-8 (8-1 NEC), while the Mount fell to 7-9 (5-4 NEC) this season. The Knights extend their win streak to five games as the Mountaineers’ streak terminates at four.
The Mount received a 15-point effort from Michaela Harrison and double-digit performances from Kendall Bresee and Isabella Hunt. For the sophomore Hunt, Thursday marks the first time she hit back-to-back endeavors of 10 points or more. Jasmine Lindsay-Huskey tallied a new career high in rebounds with six and Jessica Tomasetti matched her top rebounding mark with the same number.
Madison Stanley scored 25 points and collected nine rebounds – both team highs – and Chloe Wilson added 15.
Feeding off the electric environment, the Mount rocketed out of the gates, shooting 10-for-16 in an impressive 62.5 percent effort. Registering 23 points, almost every Mountaineer scored a bucket, led by Harrison’s five. Jada Lee and Tess Borgosz added four each. Hunt energized the building with her first career trey one minute in.
The second quarter saw FDU buckle down on defense, with the high-powered Mount offense limited to one basket – a turnaround jumper by Bresee with 6:53 left. The home side held their own, however, as the Knights could not get a run on offense, and only carved two points into the deficit. Mount St. Mary’s led 31-25 at the half.
Unrelenting, the Knights continued to push the Mount to the breaking point. Harrison hit a three pointer at the beginning of the third to bring the lead back to seven, but the Knights countered with a 6-0 run to get back within a possession. Going 7-for-13 from the floor and drawing four trips to the charity stripe, FDU grabbed their first lead of the half with a Stanley layup to make it 44-43 with 1:08 to go. Bresee responded with a trey but Stanley drew a foul on Hunt and nailed two foul shots to knot the game at 46 heading to the fourth.
FDU bolted out on a 4-0 run thanks to a hook shot from Dahomee Forgues and a layup from Wilson. The Mountaineers rallied twice to snag a pair of two-point leads, the last one coming when Kayla Agentowicz finished a layup in the paint to make the score 54-52 Mount with 2:29 left.
On the ensuing possession, Stanley took control of the contest. She hit a three pointer with 2:11 that returned the lead back to her side. Hunt made the layup on the other end but not before she was tagged with an offensive foul. A subsequent Stanley three, followed by key foul shots, sealed the game for the Knights.
Mount St. Mary’s stays at home to battle Saint Francis U on Saturday at 2 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.