So many trails, so little time!
There are tens of thousands of miles of trails in our country, some more traveled than others, but all amazing in their own right. Arguably, the big three are the Appalachian Trail, the Pacific Crest Trail, and the Continental Divide Trail. These three are between 2,194 and 3,100 miles long, and all are continuous, complete trails with little road walking. The PCT and CDT each travel from Mexico to Canada, while the AT stretches from Georgia to Maine. The three trails, known as hiking’s Triple Crown, are very different from each other, and all are magnificent.
However, the father of all long-distance trails in the U.S. is the Long Trail, which is the oldest continuous footpath in the country. The Long Trail follows the Green Mountains of Vermont, often on the ridge, but more often just going up and then down the major peaks, from the Vermont-Massachusetts line to the Canadian border. In 1909, James P. Taylor, Headmaster of Vermont Academy, had a dream of making “the Vermont mountains play a larger part in the life of the people by protecting and maintaining the Long Trail system and fostering, through education, the stewardship of Vermont’s hiking trails and mountains”. Work began on completing this dream in 1910, and the Green Mountain Club in Vermont completed the Long Trail in 1930.
The trail stretches for 272 miles, which is not long compared to the big three, but it is a rugged, muddy, steep, and challenging route. Highlights include beautiful ponds and streams, hardwood forests, Glastenbury Mountain, Stratton Mountain, Bromley Mountain, Killington Peak, Mount Ellen, Camel’s Hump, Mount Mansfield, and Jay Peak. The trail has 65,370 feet of elevation gain, which is a lot over 272 miles.
The Appalachian Trail, which was greatly influenced by the existence of the Long Trail, actually shares over 100 miles of the LT in the southern part of the state. Not until Maine Junction, at northbound milepost 1,702 of the AT and milepost 106 of the LT, do the trails split.
Recently, a Gettysburg resident hiked the Long Trail. Brent Talbot, who is an Associate Professor & Coordinator of Music Education at the Sunderman Conservatory of Music at Gettysburg College, and also the Artistic Director of the Gettysburg Children’s Choir, took the month of September to see what he could see on the Long Trail. Talbot’s journey took him 28 days, including three days off, and it was the trip of a lifetime.
Talbot, a New Hampshire native, has hiked his whole life, but had never attempted a long-distance hike. Growing up in the heart of the White Mountains in North Woodstock, NH, he spent a lot of time hiking as a child, and most of his family vacations were in the outdoors, whether they were canoeing or hiking. With the Whites being quite literally in his own backyard, the outdoors was part of his childhood, and he had many mini-adventures. In addition to his New England hikes, Talbot has hiked Mt. Kilimanjaro in Tanzania.
In 2019, with his father dying of cancer, Talbot took a medical leave from the college to spend time with his dad. Many days he would hike up into the mountains to Mt. Kinsman, or Mt. Mooselauke to recharge and regain perspective.
“I would get up with my dad, we would have breakfast, and do stuff together, like listen to podcasts or do some puzzles,” Talbot shared. “Then after lunch he would go down for his nap. I would then run out the door and do one or two 4,000-footers. I did all the trails I could see. That was a re-kindling of my passion for hiking.”
Though he had hiked Mt. Mansfield and Camel’s Hump in Vermont, he had never done any overnights on the Long Trail. In spending time with his dad, an idea started to germinate.
“I would take lots of photos of my hikes, and then bring them back to show my dad,” he said. “He would see them and then start telling stories about when he hiked up there. I was getting the idea of doing a long hike.”
Fast forward two years, with his dad’s ultimate passing, and the Long Trail became his journey. And despite his years and miles of experience hiking in the woods and mountains, he was not sure what to expect when he would be gone for nearly a month, and would be carrying everything he needed on his back.
“The hardest part for me was the fear of the unknown,” Talbot says. “Did I have the stamina, both physically and mentally, to be able to complete this journey?”
As it turned out, he certainly did have the stamina, and the motivation. He had many friends join him for short sections, and he also met many people who were thru-hiking as well. He met all kinds of people – people who had retired, people who were looking forward to their next phase in life, couples, loners, and people of all ages. But, not surprisingly, Talbot did not run into anyone in their 30s or 40s. It is tough to take time off for a long hike when one has a job or a family to take care of.
The Long Trail is a beautiful trek, and it is not short on challenges. Among hikers, Vermont has earned the moniker, “Vermud”. The state is notorious for a muddy track. Sometimes the trail is just wet, and sometimes the mud is 3-6 inches deep. Through the deep woods, it is impossible to just step around the mud, so one’s boots often become like a sponge for mud. It is just one of the things that a hiker adjusts to and accepts as part of the challenge.
While the Long Trail starts out with some significant climbs, it is not until the Mt. Mansfield region that things get very difficult. It is considered that the trail follows the ‘ridge’ of the Green Mountains, but the reality is that, particularly in the northern sections, one hikes straight up a mountain, only to hike straight down again. There is very little flat hiking, and the steep grades and rocky path present a real challenge, especially to unseasoned hikers.
But for Talbot, the biggest challenge was figuring out the right gear to take. This is a difficulty for all hikers, and it takes a backpacker years and miles of hiking to acquire the right gear for him or her.
Pack weight is usually the main factor in acquiring gear. It took Talbot a few test hikes to get his gear set. His pack was an Osprey 55 liter, and he had a Nemo sleeping bag, along with a Big Agnes tent. All of this gear was made of lighter materials, but his initial pack weight was 40 pounds, which included four days of food. He got much advice from other hikers on what was needed and necessary, made some adjustments, and eventually got his pack weight down to about 30 pounds.
The weather plays a major part in the enjoyment of any hike, and a long-distance hike is no exception. Talbot’s favorite section of the Long Trail was probably the Breadloaf region, and that was likely because the weather was perfect. However, he did have many days of rain, but was thankful that he did not have to hike in any hurricanes! The section around Breadloaf Mountain included nearly 12 miles of easier terrain up on the ridge, and is a beautiful section of trail.
At the end of the journey, he finished over Jay Peak and then Carlton Mountain, to arrive at Journey’s End at the Canadian border. It was a cold, windy, rainy day, but it didn’t matter. He had completed his goal, and the feeling of accomplishment overpowered any difficulties on that final day.
With all the challenges and the amazing views and the test of will, the best part of Talbot’s experience was meeting all the people along the way. This is a typical feeling of those who long-distance hike, and such an experience serves to renew one’s sense of faith in humanity and the inherent kindness of most people.
“I really like the camaraderie,” Talbot says. “I enjoyed being present with the person I was hiking with that day, since that was really what it was all about. I loved meeting all of those people. That is the karma. You are all sort of giving into this kind of ether, and getting these bountiful returns.”
The Long Trail is an existential experience. One gets a true sense of self, and of others, as they move through the woods, over the mountains, and past the streams. The trail is often difficult, as are most things worthwhile, and tests the limits of one’s determination and resolve. It can give a hiker a sense of competence and resilience and compassion that is a tough lesson in life. As we say in the hiking world, the trail will provide.
The next edition of On The Trail with Ed Riggs will appear in the Dec. 20th edition of the Gettysburg Times.
