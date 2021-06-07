Gettysburg Pride may have outgrown the quadrants of Lincoln Square, but it will be back in 2022 said organizer Chad-Alan Carr.
“It may mean blocking off a portion of Lincoln Square and Carlisle Street like other events do once a year,” Carr said. “It’s important we be downtown, though. It’s about visibility.”
Organizers have begun evaluating procedures that will ensure a safe and hospitable event should attendance continue to escalate at next year’s event, scheduled for the weekend after Memorial Day, June 3-5.
Carr estimated somewhere between 600 and 900 visitors came to Gettysburg for Gettysburg Pride, a three-day event held in conjunction with LGBTQ Pride Month that celebrates inviting love for all.
Vendors set up on all four quadrants of the square, Saturday. As crowds gathered to watch musicians and performers shared their talents in the southwest corner in front of Ploughman’s Cider Taproom, Carr repeatedly reminded visitors to create pathways for pedestrians.
On Sunday morning, trash cans located on and around the square were filled to the brim, some overflowing, Carr said. As a result, organizers are researching ways to provide more receptacles during the event, Carr said.
Some have suggested the Gettysburg Recreation Park may be a more fitting location for the event, but Carr disagreed, at least for the time being. As small businesses work to recover from limited tourism during the COVID-19 pandemic, attractions that draw new people to the square are essential, he said.
Sixty-three local businesses contributed to sponsoring the event, according to the gettysburgpride.org website.
Visitors from Lancaster, Altoona, Harrisburg and several areas in Maryland, as well as local York and Adams County locations attended the event, Carr said. A group of teenagers from Delaware also made the trip after their Pride event had been canceled due to its pandemic response.
On Saturday, the largest day for attractions, six of seven layers of the Racehorse Alley Parking Garage were filled with cars, Carr said, suggesting the unusually large usage was related to the event.
Keith George, owner of Purple Piggy Toys and Gifts, said the business had its strongest sales day in its six-year history, outperforming his strongest day during A Gettysburg Christmas Festival in 2019. George’s business was one of the businesses that sponsored the event.
“We didn’t sell anything Pride related, we just sold our regular stuff and we have fun stuff,” he said. “We’re seeing more and more people who have never been here before. That’s what this town needs.”
In addition to providing support for businesses, Carr was also concerned about what may be implied by asking the event to move to a less visible location.
“That’s like saying go back into the closet,” he said. “that’s not what this is about.”
No matter how welcoming an event attempts to be, politics will play a part in the event, Carr said. For instance, organizers would like to see the term “homosexuality” removed from the state’s obscenity clause. The lack of protections for discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender identity also remain a key issue, Carr said.
But organizers do not want to see the Gettysburg event become a political spectacle, he said.
“Some events have evolved in different ways. Some are a lot more in your face, adult and risqué,” he said. “That’s not Gettysburg Pride, nor do I think it ever will be. It’s about bringing people together, supporting the town and supporting local small businesses.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.