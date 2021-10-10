The cost is up to bring home the bacon or eat it at a restaurant.
With bacon prices at their highest level in 40 years and coffee prices surging, The Avenue Restaurant owner David Krappa changed his Tuesday breakfast special for the first time in 10 years.
It usually costs $3.99 for bacon, two eggs, home fries, toast and a bottomless cup of coffee at the popular restaurant in Wyoming.
After dealing with a shortage of bacon and high prices for bacon and coffee, Krappa said the special no longer includes the coffee.
Krappa typically orders bacon from Hatfield. Two weeks ago, the supplier notified him it could not ship any bacon for three weeks. That left him scrambling to call suppliers to order enough bacon to serve his customers.
The average price for a pound of bacon is more than $7, according to data published by the U.S. Labor Department.
Krappa said he now pays about $80 for a case of bacon. That’s a 60% increase from the $50 he paid for a case a year ago.
He said worker shortages at manufacturing plants and in the shipping industry are causing supply chain problems and surging prices.
“It’s like a domino effect,” Krappa said. “There’s a staffing shortage at suppliers. We have a shortage of staff. Everyone has a shortage of staff.”
At Downtown Deli in Scranton, general manager Denise Leppo said bacon is one of the top sellers. It’s popular with breakfast items like omelets and on lunch items like BLT sandwiches, she said.
She now pays about $78 for a case of bacon, about a 73% increase from last year’s price of $45.
She also struggled with getting an adequate supply of bacon. While she has enough now, she said things in the restaurant business change daily when it comes to supply and demand.
She blames the high cost of bacon on a labor shortage and higher demand. The demand is up because people can’t get it since manufacturers have labor shortages and there aren’t enough truck drivers to deliver it, she said.
As a result of the high prices of bacon and other items, Leppo said they need to increase prices for customers and they face another expense to print new menus.
“I’m seeing high prices across the board,” Leppo said. “Fryer oil more than doubled. The price of paper products, napkins, straws and cups has gone up.”
Leppo said most customers are following what’s going on and are understanding.
“Prices are up at the car lot to the grocery store,” she said. “Bills have gone up and everyone is just rolling with the punches right now.”
Joe Fasula, co-owner of nine Gerrity’s grocery stores throughout Luzerne and Lackawanna counties, also is dealing with high prices and shortages of bacon.
He has seen a continual uptick in prices in meat over the last year including pork, beef and chicken. Over the last few weeks, he has seen most prices level off but not bacon.
“At this point, the price is continuing to rise,” Fasula said. “
