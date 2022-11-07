Mount St. Mary’s fought hard, but a late first-half run was the difference in a 76-58 loss at West Virginia in the men’s basketball season opener on Monday night. Jalen Benjamin led the Mount with 18 points while Dakota Leffew chipped in 12 in the game.
It was a hard-fought opening part of the first half with the game tied at 10-10 midway through. Mount newcomers Xavier Lipscomb, who transferred to the Mount from Radford, and George Tinsley, a Binghamton transfer, each hit a 3-pointer for their first Mount points.
After a WVU 3-pointer, Jefferson connected on a pair of free throws to pull the Mount within 13-12 with 7:41 left in the half. West Virginia countered with a 15-to-0 run to take a 28-12 advantage that was capped by a Mohamed Wague putback. Benjamin ended the WVU surge with a deep three-pointer, but WVU went to the locker room with a 30-to-18 advantage.
In the second half, the Mount kept within striking distance, making it a 12-point game, 64-52, on a Leffew jumper. The Mount had a chance to cut into the deficit again, but Benjamin just missed a 3-pointer from the left corner. WVU was able to close out the game for the 76-58 win.
Benjamin had a game-high 18 points, connecting on 7-of-10 at the foul line. Lefew finished 5-of-12 from the field for his 12 points while Malik Jefferson had eight points and seven boards. Emmitt Matthews, Jr., led WVU with 15 points, seven rebounds and five assists while Tre Mitchell scored 13 points in 14 minutes off the bench.
The Mount connected on 10-of-21 (.476) from three-point range in the game, but shot just 32.7 percent overall. WVU finished the game shooting 49.1 percent while holding a 45-to-28 edge on the boards.
Mount St. Mary’s returns to the court on Friday with a 7 p.m. road matchup with Coppin State.
GAME NOTES: This was the fifth time the Mount has played West Virginia in the season opener….WVU is now 6-0 all-time against the Mount.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
In what was destined to be a challenging test, Mount St. Mary’s women’s basketball bore the brunt of a 20-point first quarter run by No. 13 Virginia Tech on Monday. The Hokies ended up taking the contest by a 101-45 final.
Needing four points to accomplish it, graduate student Michaela Harrison passed Zena Edwards for ninth on the program’s all-time scoring list. She ended the evening with 15 points, with Natalie Villaflor joining her in double figures with 11 more. Despite fouling out with seven minutes left, Isabella Hunt finished with six points, along with three rebounds, steals, and assists.
Cayla King led the way for Virginia Tech with 33, followed by Elizabeth Kitley with 18.
King scored the first basket of the game, a Virginia Tech triple. Villaflor countered with a driving layup and the score remained 3-2 until the 6:51 mark. Free throws kicked off the Hokies’ scoring run, capped off by another King three-pointer with 52 seconds left to make it 23-2. Harrison’s three pointer ended the run and carried play to the second period.
Foul trouble plagued the Mountaineers by the end of the half, causing multiple lineup switches. In the second, the Mount matched Virginia Tech on field goals but conceded seven foul shots. The home team led 43-19 at half. By the end of the contest, three players would foul out with a total of 29 infractions committed.
Harrison earned nine of her points in the third period as the Mount posted their highest point total in a frame with 18. Late in the game, Virginia Tech – at this point up 40 or more with proceedings decided – continued to feed the ball to King, allowing her to surpass her career high with foul shots at the 5:03 mark of the fourth, as well as the school record for three-pointers in a game at nine.
On Thursday, the Mount travels to Richmond for a 6 p.m. tip-off with the Spiders.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.