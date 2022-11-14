Delone Catholic had qualified for the district tournament five times prior to the 2022 season, but the Squirettes had yet to earn a victory.
That goal was crossed off the list this season when they downed Brandywine Heights in overtime, 4-3, in the Class 1A quarterfinals. It was also the 15th win of the campaign for the Black & Gold, establishing a new program record for victories in a season.
For those two accomplishments, along with sharing the division title with Fairfield, the Squirettes’ head coach, Derf Maitland was voted Coach of the Year by his peers around YAIAA-3.
Maitland started the program 12 years ago and decided before the season that this would be his final go-around.
“I won’t be completely done with the game or with the team,” Maitland said following the district win. “But it’s time for someone else to be in charge. I’ll still come to games and be supportive, might even keep the scorebook some, but I won’t be involved everyday.”
The Squirettes also earned a road win at Fairfield for the first time in 12 tries.
Delone senior striker Maddie O’Brien was voted the Player of the Year by division coaches after posting 41 goals this season and 90 in her career, both school records.
O’Brien scored a hat trick, including the game-winner, against Brandywine and also netted the only goal of the match in the team’s 1-0 win at Fairfield.
Senior Fina Mochi joined O’Brien on the first team, while Katie Norris, Molly Fleming and Jocelyn Robinson were all second team selections.
Fairfield was also well-represented, landing a trio of players on each team with Breana Valentine, Therese Phelan and Ava Deming all garnering first-team nods and Audrey Chesko, Cadence Holmberg and Erin Gregg being named to the second team.
Third-place finisher Biglerville had two first team selections in Brylee Rodgers and Emily Woolson. Rodgers scored 18 times and dished out nine assists. She finished her standout career for the Canners with 67 goals, 35 assists and 169 points. The goals and points set new school records, while the assists tied the record set by 2019 grad Carly Stoner.
The Canners landed a pair of second-team slots with Kiera Shaffer and Mari Alvarez earning them.
Bermudian placed two players on the first team as Emma Patton and Chloe Stuart were voted onto the squad and Jamylett Lua was picked for the second team.
Finally, Littlestown had Ava Bentzel selected for the first team.
In YAIAA-1, New Oxford’s Wrena Wentz was voted onto the first team, while Kyla Anderson and Miranda Garcia picked up second team nods.
Follow Tom Sixeas on Twitter at @TomSixeas
YAIAA Girls’ Soccer Coaches All-Star Teams
Division 1
Co-Players of the Year: Maggie Groh, Dallastown & Annabelle Wunderlich, Dallastown
Coach of the Year: Scott Austin, Dallastown
First Team
Central York: Evangelia Barakos, Jazmine Parker
Dallastown: Annabelle Wunderlich, Maggie Groh, Morgan Lese, Haley Jamison
New Oxford: Wrena Wentz
Red Lion: Izzy Walker
South Western: Carly Louey, Maci Shaffer, Mckayla Green
Second Team
Central York: Bella Boyce, Suzy Koukounas
Dallastown: Kiara McNealy, Mckenna Kelley, Kaylee Kashner
New Oxford: Kyla Anderson, Miranda Garcia
Red Lion: Ellie Rymer
South Western: Delaney Maher, Jess Bentzel
Spring Grove: Ainsley Schwab
Division 2
Player of the Year: Kierra Hyder, York Suburban
Coach of the Year: Diana Sprenkle, Northeastern
First Team
Dover: Taylor Steininger
Eastern York: Sophia Hoff, Hanna Sellers
Northeastern: Emma Toomey, Riley Craley, Ryann Bumsted
Susquehannock: Niamh Fanning
West York: Alyssa Murray, Ella Schmoyer
York Suburban: Kierra Hyder,
Gabby Del Pielago
Second Team
Dover: Marleigh Fetrow, Gracie Yerges, Faith Sterner
Eastern York: Annilies Brenenborg
Kennard-Dale: Izzy Ingoe
Northeastern: Madi Craley, Riley Keefe
Susquehannock: Madi Bartlett
West York: Jaelynn Small, Rylee Cessna
York Suburban: Kendall Gross
Division 3
Player of the Year: Maddie O’Brien, Delone Catholic
Coach of the Year: Derf Maitland, Delone Catholic
First Team
Bermudian Springs: Emma Patton, Chloe Stuart
Biglerville: Brylee Rodgers, Emily Woolson
Delone Catholic: Maddie O’Brien, Fina Mochi
Fairfield: Breana Valentine, Therese Phelan, Ava Deming
Littlestown: Ava Bentzel
York Catholic: Leah Gaito
Second Team
Bermudian Springs: Jamylett Lua
Biglerville: Kiera Shaffer, Mari Alvarez
Delone Catholic: Katie Norris, Molly Fleming, Jocelyn Robinson
Fairfield; Audrey Chesko, Cadence Holmberg, Erin Gregg
Hanover: Lola Garman
York Catholic: Mary Zelis
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.