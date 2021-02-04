It was the perfect time for a good, old-fashioned scrap. The kind where, when you shove somebody, they shove you right back. The kind where niceties are in short supply. Just the kind the Gettysburg wrestling team needed.
The Warriors put their 16-0 record on the line Thursday night against a Carlisle squad that had enough firepower in its lineup to present problems. Which was precisely what Gburg head coach Chris Haines was hoping for.
“We haven’t had the opportunity to grind out matches this year,” said Haines, following his side’s gritty 33-17 triumph over the Thundering Herd. “It’s good that we got this tonight because we’re going to face stiffer competition on Saturday.”
It would have been difficult to blame Gettysburg for taking at least a quick peek to Saturday, when Mid-Penn powerhouse Cumberland Valley comes calling as part of the Gettysburg Duals. To their credit, the Warriors appeared focused on the task at hand, which was a good thing because the Herd was in no hurry to be next in line at the slaughterhouse.
Carlisle (10-3) came out swinging as unbeaten Noah Clawson rolled to a 10-2 major decision at 113 and Azmir Ibrahim followed with a 7-0 nod over Montana DeLawder. Ibrahim was denied a major by DeLawder’s ability to ride out the entire third period.
Trenton Walker made it three straight for the guests by hanging on for a 10-9 doozy against Jake Fetrow. Walker erased an early 4-0 deficit and finished with three takedowns but still had to survive a pair of restarts from neutral to hold off a charging Fetrow.
Gettysburg, which had outscored its first 16 opponents by an average margin of 59-10, showed its fangs by hitting a three-bout run of its own. Dalton Redden nearly ended Panagiotis Petsinis with an early cradle before winning 11-1, and Ethan Dalton followed up with a 9-2 decision that had major written all over it before Clayton Shughart escaped with eight ticks left to erase bonus.
Tyler Withers displayed tremendous resolve after being ridden out for practically two full periods against Jarrett Wilson. Withers clicked off a good shot early that was countered, then had no answer from bottom.
Undeterred, Withers went to work in the third with a takedown at the 1:15 mark to knot the bout. He patiently worked a turn that took more than 20 seconds to come together before bearing fruit in the form of three nearfall points and a 5-2 decision that was a measure of redemption.
“He had a horrendous match against York Suburban and kind of regrouped,” said Haines, referring to Withers’ 18-3 loss by technical fall against York Suburban earlier in the evening. “He took a wonderful shot in the first period (against Wilson) and got scored on but he stayed with it, he listened and he kept himself in the match where he could win it in the third period.”
Jared Townsend put the hosts on top for the first time with a fast fall at 152, something that was a rarity on Thursday.
“We didn’t wrestle as well as I wanted to wrestle but we did gut out a couple matches,” said Haines. “We need to do a better job collecting bonus points. I can’t remember the last time we wrestled and had one pin.”
Carlisle’s Sean Smith improved to 12-0 by dealing Jacob Cherry a 14-6 loss. Cherry, who trailed 12-0 through four minutes, had a better gas tank as he connected on three takedowns in third period to nearly erase bonus points.
Warrior senior Nathan Ridgley answered Smith’s volley with a 21-4 technical fall that came when he dropped Logan Rhoades for a takedown just ahead of the final horn
“It’s dual-meet wrestling so every point matters,” said Haines.
Knowing it was giving up six points at 106, the final bout of the match, Carlisle was in a position where it had to sweep the next three bouts. Colton Zimmerman gave the Herd what it wanted by handing Max Gourley his first loss of the season. Zimmerman used exceptional flexibility to counter Gourley for a pair of takedowns in the first three minutes of action and a 5-3 lead.
Zimmerman was cut loose to begin the third and promptly hit a five-pointer to take control in the clash of returning state qualifiers. He added a short set of nearfall points to go up 14-5, but Gourley never backed down, driving for a buzzer-beating takedown that wiped out potential bonus points.
And Sam Rodriguez wiped out the Herd’s hopes in the ensuing bout when he built a quick 4-1 lead over Malik Miller and rode it home.
A cherry was placed on top by heavyweight Trevor Gallagher, who rolled through an early throw and then held on late to dish sophomore Layton Schmick (11-1) his first loss of the campaign, 7-5.
“We needed a little bit of a gut-check,” said Haines. “Hopefully this prepares us for Saturday.”
In addition to CV, Dallastown, Central York and Williams Valley will be at Gettysburg for a dual-meet tourney. All eyes will be on the opener when the Eagles (11-2) and Warriors meet in a match that has huge postseason implications. Gettysburg and CV are currently fourth and fifth, respectively, in the District 3 Class 3A power rankings, separated by the slimmest of margins (.788 to .779). With only the top four teams qualifying this season, that match could determine a spot in the postseason.
“We have to take care of us,” said Haines. “If Cumberland Valley beats us, they should be in the district tournament. If we beat Cumberland Valley, we should be in the district tournament. It’s the district quarterfinals, that’s how I look at it.”
Gettysburg 33, Carlisle 17
113-Noah Clawson (C) MD. Gabriel Pecaitis, 10-2, 120-Azmir Ibrahim (C) dec. Montana DeLawder, 5-0, 126-Trentin Walker (C) dec. Jake Fetrow, 10-9, 132-Dalton Redden (G) MD. Pete Petsinis, 10-0, 138-Ethan Dalton (G) dec. Clayton Shughart, 9-2, 145- Tyler Withers (G) dec. Jarrett Wilson, 5-2, 152-Jared Townsend (G) p. Anthony DeAngelo, 1:05, 160-Sean Smith (C) MD. Jake Cherry, 14-6, 172-Nathan Ridgley (G) TF. Logan Rhoades, 21-4, 189-Colton Zimmerman (C) dec. Max Gourley, 14-7, 215-Sam Rodriguez (G) dec. Malik Miller, 4-1, 285-Trevor Gallagher (G) dec. Layton Schmick, 7-5, 106-Reed Miller (G) fft.
