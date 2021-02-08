Eastern York set the tone early in its non-division matchup with visiting Bermudian Springs on Monday night and never looked back.
The Golden Knights, who already own an impressive victory over Gettysburg this season, put four players in double figures en route to a comprehensive 64-46 victory over the Eagles.
“They came out ready to play and we came out a little softer because the game versus Delone was emotionally different,” Bermudian coach Todd Askins said after the contest. “We have to learn to come out in the first quarter and play basketball.”
The Eagles (8-3) were playing shorthanded throughout the contest as guard Hannah Chenault, whose 13.5 points per game are second-best on the team, sat out after suffering a concussion after the Squirettes on Saturday.
But it was the dynamic offense of the Knights (10-1) that broke the contest open early. Eastern York found early holes in the 3-2 and 1-3-1 defenses that puzzled Delone over the weekend and hit open shots, with Lilyana Campbell, Breana Grim and Mara Weaver all hitting trifectas to help the hosts out to a 20-10 lead after one quarter.
“With the shooters we have, obviously that’s going to knock a team out of a 1-3-1 or whatever zone they’re playing,” Eastern coach Brad Weaver said. “They know us. We know them. We had them scouted pretty well and we knew they were going to play zone and I thought execution on offense was really big.”
Askins, meanwhile, felt his team could have stuck with the zone successfully had it been for better execution on the Bermudian end.
“That was the key. We know who’s going to shoot them and we kind of overplay to the shooter’s side,” he said. “They didn’t hit threes on skips. It’s not like they skipped it over the zone to get them. They were hitting them on first passes, and that’s an effort issue.”
The Eagles picked up the defensive intensity in the second quarter and began to slowly attempt to chip away at the lead. When Leah Bealmear hit a 3-pointer from the wing with 3:20 to play in the half, Bermudian had cut the gap to 24-15.
But the Knights didn’t let up and a pair of layups by Victoria Zerbe, who finished the game with 13 points, helped push the lead back out to 33-16 at the intermission.
After the break, Eastern put its foot right back on the gas. Zerbe added two more layups on run-outs and Grim, who lead the team with 15 points, hit a triple from the corner as part of an 8-0 run to extend the lead to 41-16 just two minutes into the half.
“I thought we really came out tonight and set the tone and set the pace for the game,” Weaver said of the strong start to both halves. “Defensively, the first half I thought we did a really nice job and we were pretty much in control of the game for the whole night.”
The Knights took a 53-29 lead into the fourth quarter and held that lead over 20 points for most of the frame before a pair of 3-pointers from Keri Speelman, who led all scorers with 18, cut it down to 57-45 with 2:09 left in the contest.
“It obviously helps, when you hit a three the energy level rises,” Askins said of whether seeing shots go down early could’ve helped keep his team in it. “We hit some threes in the fourth quarter and the energy level rose. But we average about 70-75 shot attempts per game. And we were on pace until that fourth quarter for around 50, which is a huge difference for us.”
The 12-point gap was as close as Berm would get as Grim and Zerbe helped salt away the game at the line over the last two minutes.
The Eagles have now dropped two games in three days to the top two seeded teams in the district in Class 4A, while the Knights have now won four in a row and are keeping one eye firmly fixed on the powerhouse Squirettes.
“We’ve been starting to scout Delone and I know (Squirettes coach) Gerry (Eckenrode) runs a great program,” Weaver said. “They’re to me the top team in 4A for districts and I think we’ll have a good game plan for them and I look forward to playing them.”
Meanwhile, Bermudian plays host to New Oxford on Tuesday looking to get back in the win column.
Bermudian Springs 10 6 13 17 — 46
Eastern York 20 13 20 11 — 64
Bermudian Springs (46): Avery Benzel 0 1-2 1, Leah Bealmear 2 0-2 4, Lily Labure 2 0-0 4, Keri Speelman 5 3-4 18, Lillian Peters 4 1-7 9, Bailey Oehmig 4 1-1 10. Non-scorers: A. Peters. Totals: 17 6-16 46.
Eastern York (64): Campbell 4 1-2 10, Shank 1 0-0 3, Seitz 1 0-0 2, Zerbe 5 3-4 13, Henise 2 2-4 6, Corwell 0 0-3 0, Shaffer 0 2-3 2, Grim 5 3-4 15, Weaver 3 5-8 13. Totals: 21 16-21 64.
3-pointers: BS-Speelman 5, Oehmig. EY-Grim 2, Weaver 2, Seitz, Campbell.
