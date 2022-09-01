Delone Catholic went to halftime feeling pretty good about itself after scoring with a little over a minute to go until the break to cut its deficit to five points.
But it was an abject disaster for the Squires in the first 40 seconds of the third quarter that caused their demise.
Lancaster Catholic received a 74-yard kickoff return for a touchdown by R.J. Gonzalez and then Josh Acker returned an interception 50 yards for a score to push the Crusaders towards a 33-21 victory in non-conference football action Thursday night at J.T. Flaherty Field in McSherrystown.
“We felt good coming out of halftime,” Delone head coach Corey Zortman said. “They took a kickoff back for a touchdown last week, so we considered kicking it on the ground. But we didn’t and they returned it for a touchdown.”
Those quick scores boosted LC’s advantage to 26-7, though the Squires didn’t quit.
The hosts responded with a five-play drive that ended in a 40-yard scoring run from Brady Dettinburn when he went up the middle and bounced it outside before outrunning the defense down the left sideline to make it 26-14 with 6:27 to play in the third.
LC (2-0) responded with a six-play drive that traversed 76 yards and culminated with Elijah Cunningham’s 14-yard touchdown run. Cunningham carried it four times for 75 yards on the march.
For the night, Cunningham gobbled up 162 stripes on 14 totes and a pair of scores.
The visitors piled up 250 yards on the ground, the second straight week that Delone has yielded at least 230 yards rushing.
“We’ve faced two offensive lines that have dwarfed us. They’ve been big and that makes it tough to stop,” Zortman said. “Losing a couple of starters on the defensive line hasn’t helped us, either.”
Delone (0-2) responded with a drive that moved mostly through the air and ended on a 38-yard touchdown pass from Denver Ostrum to Ryder Noel. Ostrum’s short pass to the left flat was reeled in by Noel and he did the rest for the score and it was 33-21 with 1:21 to go in the third.
With just over eight minutes to go in the game, the Crusaders had a chance to things out of reach but were stopped on downs at Delone’s 12.
A 20-yard pickup on a pass to Dettinburn had the Squires on the move, but the drive stalled after Ostrum was sacked by Kellan Murphy to make it 4th-and-22 at Delone’s 17 with six minutes to go.
Zortman chose to punt and the Crusaders were able to bleed the last 5:50 off the clock to earn the win.
Cunningham had given Lancaster Catholic a 6-0 lead in the first quarter with a 9-yard rush to paydirt at the 2:40 mark. The visitors had set up shop at Delone’s 21 after a shanked punt.
LC doubled its advantage when Will Cranford hit Jaevon Parker on an out route for a 10-yard touchdown with 4:32 to play until halftime.
That’s when the Squires took to the air as Ostrum hooked up with Noel four times on the ensuing drive for 70 yards, including the last 22 on a wheel route to make it 12-7 with 1:21 left in the half.
Noel was held to 29 yards on ten carries, but managed eight catches for 119 yards and a pair of scores.
“Without Gage (Zimmerman) out there, teams are able to sit on Ryder in the running game and set up to stop him,” Zortman said. “We’re trying to get him the ball any way that we can so that he can make a play for us.”
Zimmerman, who missed his second straight game due to injury, was called “week-to-week” by Zortman, though he did rule the junior speedster out of next week’s contest with Greencastle-Antrim.
By playing on Thursday, the Squires will have an extra day to prepare for their road tussle with the Blue Devils next Friday at 7 p.m.
“Next week could be a must-win game for us. There are a lot of quality teams in 2A, so it would behoove us to win,” Zortman said. “I’ve got a film of Greencastle’s game from last week and they look impressive. I’m going to go to their game (tonight) to get a look at them, too.”
Lancaster Catholic 6 6 21 0 — 33
Delone Catholic 0 7 14 0 — 21
First Quarter
LC-Elijah Cunningham 9 run (pass failed), 2:40
Second Quarter
LC-Jaevon Parker 10 pass from Will Cranford (kick failed), 4:32
DC-Ryder Noel 22 pass from Denver Ostrum (Nolan Kruse kick), 1:21
Third Quarter
LC-R.J. Gonzalez 74 kickoff return (pass failed), 11:47
LC-Josh Acker 50 interception return (Cunningham run), 11:23
DC-Brady Dettinburn 40 run (Kruse kick), 6:27
LC-Cunningham 14 run (Gavin Tragea kick), 3:29
DC-Noel 38 pass from Ostrum (Kruse kick), 1:25
Team Statistics
LC DC
First Downs 21 13
Rushes-Yards 44-250 23-56
Passing 11-21-0 15-20-2
Passing Yards 107 179
Total Yards 357 235
Fumbles-Lost 0-0 0-0
Punts 2-22.5 5-29.6
Penalties 4-40 2-19
Individual Statistics
Rushing: LC-Cunningham 14-162, Terrell Crawley 23-73, Cranford 4-11, Christian Fields 3-4; DC — Dettinburn 7-56, Noel 10-29, Landon Smith 1-(-3), Ostrum 5-(-26).
Passing: LC-Cranford 10-20-81-0, Parker 1-1-26-0; DC-Ostrum 15-20-179-2.
Receiving: LC- Parker 5-44, Hudson Hess 4-47, Acker 1-9, Gonzalez 1-7; DC -Noel 8-119, Colby Noel 3-31, Smith 2-(-2), Dettinburn 1-20, Bryce Lybrand 1-11.
