Mount St. Mary’s heads to Wagner on Saturday to face the top-seeded Seahawks in the Northeast Conference men’s basketball semifinals. Fans can watch the game on MASN, NEC Front Row or ESPN3.
MOUNT UPDATE: Mount St. Mary’s rallied from a seven-point deficit in the final minute to earn a 72-65 overtime win at Saint Francis U this past Thursday. Damian Chong Qui nailed a three-pointer with 5.3 seconds left to tie the score and force overtime. In overtime, Mezie Offurum and Malik Jefferson each scored four points as the Mount outscored SFU, 9-2, in the extra session to earn the win. The Mount trailed 59-52 before closing regulation on a 11-to-2 run in the final minute. Five Mountaineers scored in double figures with Chong Qui and Deandre Thomas tying for the team lead with 16 points.
ALL-TIME SERIES WITH WAGNER: Wagner (13-6 NEC) swept the two-game series at the Mount (10-10) on February 16-17 to take a 42-23 lead in the all-time series with the Mount. The Mount has dropped five in a row to the Seahawks and have lost five of their last six matchups at the Spiro Sports Center.
ABOUT THE SEAHAWKS: Wagner clinched the Northeast Conference regular season title with a two-game sweep of Merrimack on March 2-3. The Seahawks closed the season by winning 12 of their final 13 games to earn the No. 1 seed. Wagner opened NEC play with a 1-4 record before rattling off a 10-game win streak. NEC Player of the Year Alex Morales averages 17.1 points, 7.4 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game while First Team All-NEC selection Elijah Ford averages a team-best 17.8 points while grabbing 7.4 rebounds per game. Delonnie Hunt is the NEC Rookie of the Year, averaging 10.6 points per game, while Wagner coach Bashir Mason won the NEC Jim Phelan Coach of the Year award.
DAMIAN CHONG QUI NAMED FIRST TEAM ALL-NEC: Damian Chong Qui was named First Team All-NEC on Friday. Chong Qui is the seventh Mount player to earn First Team All-NEC honors since the school joined the league in 1989-90. The list is a who’s who among Mount guards including Chris McGuthrie (1994-95 and 1995-96), Riley Inge (1995-96), Gregory Harris (1998-99), Jeremy Goode (2008-09 and 2009-10), Elijah Long (2016-17) and Junior Robinson (2017-18). Chong Qui, the NEC’s Most Improved Player and a Third Team All-Conference selection last year, is averaging 14.9 points and an NEC-best 5.6 assists per game this year. He improved those numbers to 15.8 points and 5.9 assists in the Mount’s 16 NEC regular season contests.
OPOKU WINS NEC DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR AWARD: Nana Opoku was named the Northeast Conference Defensive Player of the Year on Friday. He is the third Mountaineer to win DPOY honors, joining Chris Wray (2017-18) and Mychal Kearse (2005-06 and 2006-07). Opoku averaged 1.9 blocks during the regular season, including a league-best 2.1 in NEC games. Opoku adds 7.2 rebounds per game as well. Opoku has become a key cog in the Mount’s offense as well, averaging 12.4 points over the past seven games, shooting 56.5 percent (39-for-69) over that stretch. He has reached double figures in each of the past seven games and in 12 of the Mount’s 20 games this year.
THE MOUNT AND THE NEC TOURNAMENT: The Mount has qualified for the NEC Tournament in 14 of the past 16 years. The Mountaineers have qualified in each of the past two seasons. Counting this season, Mount St. Mary’s has qualified for 24 of 30 NEC Tournaments since joining the league in 1989-90. The Mount was ineligible for the NEC Tournament in its first two seasons in the league. The Mount is 27-18 all-time in the Northeast Conference Tournament, the highest winning percentage (.600) of the 10 teams that are currently in the conference. Mount St. Mary’s is 1-1 in the Opening Round, 14-8 in the Quarterfinals, 7-7 in the semifinals and 5-2 in the championship game. The Mount won titles in 1995, 1999, 2008, 2014 and 2017. The Mount is the lowest seed (#6 in 1999) and second-lowest seed (#4 in 2008 and 2014) to win the NEC Tournament title.
PLANTING A SEED: This is the fifth time the Mount will be the No. 4 seed in the NEC Tournament. The Mount has an impressive 6-2 record as the No. 4 seed, winning the title in both 2008 and 2014. The lost in the NEC Quarterfinals the other two times as the No. 4 seed (in 2006 and 2015).
THE MOUNT AND THE NEC SEMIFINALS: The Mount is 7-7 all-time in the Northeast Conference semifinals. This will be the team’s first NEC semifinal appearance since defeating Robert Morris, 75-66, at Knott Arena in 2017 en route to the 2017 NEC title. The Mount is 1-1 against Wagner in the NEC semifinals with both matchups coming on the road. The Mount lost in 1993 (65-48) before earning a win in 2014 (77-72). The Mount is 3-1 at home, 3-4 on the road and 1-2 at a neutral site in the NEC Semifinal Round. The Mountaineers have played nine different opponents in the NEC semifinals all-time. The Mount has a 3-2 record vs. Robert Morris, 1-0 vs. Marist, 1-0 vs. St. Francis Brooklyn, 1-0 vs. Sacred Heart, 1-1 vs. Wagner, 0-1 vs. Rider, 0-1 vs. LIU, 0-1 vs. Central Connecticut and 0-1 vs. Fairleigh Dickinson in the NEC semifinals.
MOUNT VS. WAGNER IN THE NEC TOURNAMENT: Mount St. Mary’s is 2-1 all-time against Wagner in the Northeast Conference Tournament. The Mountaineers and Wagner have split a pair of NEC Semifinal matchups with both games played at Wagner. In 1993, the Mount lost to the Seahawks, 65-48. In 2014, the Mount earned a 77-72 win at the Spiro Sports Center.
GETTING DEFENSIVE: Defense continues to be the key to the Mount’s success this year. The Mount is tied for 13th in the nation in scoring defense this season, allowing 62.1 points per game. The 62.1 points per game allowed is the best single-season mark by a Mount team since 1950. In NEC games only, the Mount is allowing a league-low 61.0 points per game while leading the circuit in defensive efficiency (94.8), effective field goal percentage (44.3), field goal percentage defense (.395), rebound margin (+6.4), blocked shots (4.0), defensive rebound percentage (.753), two-point defense (.442) and block rate (10.6). Overall, the Mount allows a league-best 62.1 points per game while also leading in defensive efficiency (101.3), field goal percentage defense (.409), rebound margin (+5.1) and defensive rebound percentage (75.3) while being second in three-point defense (.298).
