In Pete Toner’s first year at the helm of the Gettysburg College men’s lacrosse program, the Bullets outplayed their seed in the NCAA tournament and reached the national quarterfinals before falling in the final minute to eventual runner-up Union College.
With 19 seniors returning, 2023 is expected to be a big year for the Orange & Blue and they began the campaign by pasting visiting DeSales University, 22-5, on Saturday afternoon at a sunny, but blustery Shirk Field at Musselman Stadium.
“We come to Gettysburg to compete for conference titles and national titles,” senior co-captain Kyle Howard said. “We’re a senior-heavy group, so if we stay focused, I don’t see why we can’t do as good or better than we did last season.”
Gettysburg (1-0) began the season ranked No. 10 in the USILA national poll and was picked to finish first in the Centennial Conference in the preseason coaches’ poll, edging out defending conference regular season and tournament champion Dickinson College, 61-60.
The Bullets fell to the Red Devils in the regular season (15-9) and the conference tournament title game (10-9 OT), but then downed them in the second round of the NCAA tournament, 17-7.
“We play in an excellent conference that really challenges us. Dickinson, Muhlenberg, F&M and Ursinus are all very strong teams,” Toner said. “Then you look at our non-conference schedule and we play Salisbury, Stevenson, Washington & Lee and Denison in the next month and then York a few weeks after that.”
After breezing past the Bulldogs in their opener, the quality of opponent skyrockets for Gettysburg’s next game when Salisbury University comes to town for a 1 p.m. faceoff on Saturday. The Seagulls and Bullets are longtime rivals and Salisbury enters the the match ranked 2nd in the country and winners of the last three meetings with Gettysburg.
“We have to fix some things before next week and be better in certain situations,” Toner said. “We could play the same way that we played today and still lose. Clearing and shooting are the things that we need to work on.”
Gettysburg had plenty of chances in the early going, rolling up seven shots in the first six minutes of the match, only to have DeSales keeper Quinten Lyons save four of them and the other three be off the mark.
“Early on, everybody was rushing a little bit, but then we settled down and found our groove,” Howard said. “Once we hit our spots with our passes and our shots, we were good.”
Kieran Ward scored the first goal of the match with a marker at the 8:40 mark of the opening frame and that opened the floodgates for the Bullets.
Howard found the back of the net four straight times over a two-and-a-half minute span and the hosts enjoyed a 5-1 lead after the first quarter.
“We encouraged the guys to keep shooting,” Toner said. “But to look for a good angle from a good distance and to take a good shot. We want good shots, not necessarily the first available shot.”
Howard and Ethan Kessler began the second quarter scoring with goals two minutes apart and the Bullets bulged their halftime lead to 11-3 with strong play throughout the frame.
Gettysburg kept pouring it on as Toner was able to empty his bench in the fourth quarter. All told, the Bullets received goals from 13 different players.
“I was happy to be able to get some of the guys that we believe we’ll need later in the season some minutes today,” Toner said. “We’ve got some young guys with talent that need to see the field so that they aren’t surprised when they get thrown out there in a big game.”
Howard led the way with five goals, while also dishing out two assists. Senior George Raymond found the back of the net twice to go with four assists and junior Ryan Cernuto came off the bench with a pair of markers and a trio of helpers.
In his first collegiate start between the pipes, junior Chase Morgan recorded five saves, while the Bullets enjoyed a 47-13 advantage in shots on goal and were 22-of-27 on clearing opportunities.
“I thought Chase played really well, especially it being his first start in college,” Toner said. “Our defense played well and together as a group.”
Follow Tom Sixeas on Twitter at @TomSixeas
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.