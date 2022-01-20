Though his stoicism may fool many, Biglerville wrestling coach Ken Haines could not have been prouder of his program on Thursday night.
That’s because his Canners, in the face of unimaginable adversity in the last year, topped Littlestown 46-15 to win the YAIAA Division 3 championship for first time since 2009.
“Oh yeah, it’s fun,” Haines said when asked if he’ll take time to enjoy the accomplishment. “I have the best seat in the house right there in that chair, nobody blocking my view, and I’ve seen a lot of good things from my guys.”
Biglerville (13-4 overall, 6-0 in YAIAA Division 3) entered the season facing a number of battles on and off the mat. Most notably, the Canners were wrestling with heavy hearts after the loss of teammate Ethan Slaybaugh, who died following a car accident last May. Then, prior to the season, it was announced that returning state champion Levi Haines would forgo his senior season in order to prepare for his college career at Penn State.
But Ken Haines’ group was undeterred. Biglerville began the year going 3-2 in the Ephrata Duals and then knocked off longtime Bermudian Springs first time since 2009 on December 16 to put themselves in the driver’s seat for a division crown. But they didn’t take time to look ahead.
“It was kind of on our minds as we got further into the season, but we were just kind of taking it one match at a time,” senior heavyweight Jacob Mead said after Thursday’s dual.
As the season progressed, it set up a showdown between the Biglerville and the Thunderbolts (7-6, 3-2). If the Canners won, they would claim the division outright, while if Littlestown won and then topped a severely shorthanded Fairfield squad on Jan. 27, it would split the division with Biglerville as well as Bermudian Springs.
Thursday’s dual began at 138 pounds and the Bolts took an early lead as Caden Rankin used a late third-period takedown to grab a 4-2 win over Canners freshman Kyler Johnson.
“He stuck to the game plan, it was just one little thing there at the end. If he fixes that, he’s getting the two points instead of giving up two points,” Haines said of Johnson’s showing. “He battled in there.”
The lead didn’t last long for the hosts, however, as Joey Ney posted an impressive 8-0 major decision over Tanner Yingling at 145 pounds to put Biglerville up 4-3. It wouldn’t trail again.
Seth Lady and senior Gage Bishop recorded back-to-back pins at 152 and 160 to push the lead out to 16-3 before freshman Tanner Rock steadied the ship a bit for the Bolts with a first-period fall at 172 to cut the lead to 16-9.
That’s as close as it would get, however, as Levi Roberts then topped Thomas Carucci, 7-0, at 189 and Biglerville freshman Mason Keiper needed just 54 seconds to record a fall at 215. Mead then made it three wins in a row for the visitors, pinning Connor Rankin in 3:24 to push the lead to 31-9 and put the dual, essentially, out of reach.
The actual deciding match ended up a bit anticlimactic, as the Canners picked up forfeit wins at 106 and 113 with no match contested at 120 pounds. Sophomore Sean Sneed picked up the 10th and final win of the night for Biglerville at 126, using a pair of takedowns and two second-period nearfall points to grab a 6-2 win over Sam Murphy, while Littlestown’s Cameron Mingee closed the night out on a high note for the Bolts, pinning Isael Sanchez at the 3:45 mark of the season period.
Haines commended his team after the match while proceeding about what’s to come, including a likely trip to the PIAA District 3 Class 2A dual tournament. But the moment wasn’t lost on him.
“You know, it’s kind of like one of those fairytale endings,” he said. “They don’t happen too often, and it happened for us.”
The Canners close out the regular season with a pair of duals, first on Friday against visiting East Pennsboro before heading to Central Dauphin East next Tuesday. They’ll then wait for the District 3 power rankings to decide their postseason fate. Biglerville currently sits ninth in the rankings, with 12 teams set to qualify for the tournament.
Biglervile 46, Littlestown 15
138-Caden Rankin (L) dec. Kyler Johnson, 4-2; 145-Joey Ney (B) MD. Tanner Yingling, 8-0; 152-Seth Lady (B) p. Dylan Herr, 4:33; 160-Gage Bishop (B) p. Zach Eader, 3:06; 172-Tanner Rock (L) p. Daniel Sanchez, 1:48; 189-Levi Roberts (B) dec, Thomas Carucci, 7-0; 215-Mason Keiper (B) p. Mitchell Feeser, :54; 285-Jacob Mead (B) p. Connor Rankin, 3:24; 106-Brody Gardner (B) fft.; 113-Caden Kessel (B) fft.; 120-No contest; 126-Sean Sneed (B) dec. Sam Murphy, 6-2; 132-Cameron Mingee (L) p. Isael Sanchez, 3:45.
