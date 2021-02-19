With the trout season dates etched onto the calendar for 2021, get to scratching fall months with proposed hunting seasons that will get formal approval in April. Ah, vacations to come.
The hunting Sundays during the archery deer and firearms bear seasons also would be open for other species, not wild turkeys and migratory game birds, with seasons encompassing those dates.
Again, fall turkey season will be closed in Wildlife Management Unit (WMU) 5A. That WMU includes all of Adams County but a sliver on the far east, and counties to the west.
Depressed population trends bring the closure for big birds, and in line with the Wild Turkey Management Plan in order to increase hen survival. Season length was reduced in 14 other WMUs because of declining turkey populations there.
The 2022 spring gobbler season will be April 30-May 31, and a one-day Spring Gobbler Youth Hunt has been proposed for April 23 next year. All junior license hunters and mentored hunters 16 and under can participate in the special half-day hunt, as well as other spring season dates.
The slate of deer seasons looks like this.
The statewide archery season for antlered and antlerless deer will be Oct. 2-Nov. 13; Sunday, Nov. 14, Nov. 15-19; and Dec. 27 to Jan. 17, 2022.
Sandwiched in there will be the antlerless muzzleloader statewide, Oct. 16-23.
The special firearms season for antlerless deer would be Oct. 21-23 for junior and senior license holders, mentored youth permit holders, those with disabled person permits, and Pennsylvania residents on active military duty.
The regular statewide firearms season for deer will be Saturday, Nov. 27, Sunday, Nov. 28, and Nov. 29 through Dec. 11.
The statewide flintlock season after Christmas will be Dec. 27 through Jan. 17.
Black bear season statewide opens on Saturday, Nov. 20 and continues Sunday, Nov. 21, 22 and 23.
In WMU 5A the bear season will overlap with deer season and be Nov. 29-Dec. 4.
Archery season for bears in WMU 5A would be Oct. 16 to Nov. 6 and included in the archery season for deer.
Statewide muzzleloader season for bears will be Oct. 16-23.
Elk season for bowhunters will be Sept.; 11-25; and then Nov. 1-6 for the regular, season, by drawing. The late season will be Jan. 1-8, 2022.
CUB ON CUE?
Loving the livestreams of bald eagle nests with eggs, under snow cover this week.
I can bear wait to check out the 24-7 livestream online now of a black bear den in Monroe County.
Game Commission livestreams are available at www.pgc.pa.gov.
The bear den is the same one from the livestream two years ago and the adult hibernating there now could be the same one. Based on sounds heard, it is believed that there is at least one cub in there also.
Black bear cubs in Pennsylvania are usually born in January and start walking in about eight weeks. The Commission says cubs leave the den when three months old. In 2019, the bears left the den, which is underneath a deck at a cabin, on April 11.
SUMMIT SATURDAY
Hopefully, there is still time today for you to check in to the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission’s (PFBC) Virtual Fisheries Summit. It’s not like we have lawns to mow!
The online event begins at 8:45 a.m. and continues through 4:15 p.m. with a plethora of narrated presentations from PFBC fisheries biologists on the wealth of diverse fishing opportunities across the Commonwealth. Learn more about the status of various warm-water, cool-water, and cold-water fisheries. Presentations are viewable on the PFBC Facebook page, with a schedule of individual presentations being posted throughout the day. All individual presentations will be also published on the PFBC YouTube channel.
“We hope to shine a light on many of Pennsylvania’s thriving and diverse angling opportunities, inspire anglers to try something new, and connect them with the resources they need to have a successful experience on the water,” said Kris Kuhn, Director of the PFBC Bureau of Fisheries.
Questions and comments that are relevant to the presented topics are welcome on the PFBC Facebook page in the comments section of each virtual presentation. The Summit will conclude with a live streaming panel discussion where comments and questions will be addressed by PFBC experts.
• 8:45 a.m. Welcome and Opening Remarks.
• 9:00 a.m. Riverine Black Bass Fisheries.
• 9:30 a.m. Lacustrine Black Bass Fisheries.
• 10:00 a.m. Panfish Fisheries.
• 10:30 a.m. Inland Reservoir Striped Bass Fisheries.
• 11:00 a.m. Migratory Fishes.
• 11:30 a.m. Overlooked Fisheries.
• 12:30 p.m. Walleye Fisheries.
• 1:00 p.m. Esocid Fisheries.
• 1:30 p.m. Catfish Fisheries.
• 2:00 p.m. Lake Erie Fisheries.
• 2:30 p.m. Wild and Stocked Trout Fisheries.
• 3:00 p.m. Aquatic Invasive Species.
• 3:30 p.m. Question and Answer Session.
• 4:15 p.m. Closing Remarks.
SNAPSHOTS
• Bluebirds are early nesters, so now is the time to get nest boxes from the Game Commission’s Howard Nursery. Boxes are $12 each plus tax, $11 plus tax if purchasing two or more. Get boxes by calling the Nursery at 814-355-4434, at the nursery office, or Commission headquarters and region offices. Kits are also available. For more info, visit www.pgc.pa.gov.
• The ClearWater Conservancy has purchased the Dry Hollow Hunting Club for $3.6 million and added 1,200 acres to Rothrock State Forest. Rothrock, about 98,000 acres in Centre, Huntingdon, and Mifflin counties, is one of the Commonwealth’s largest state forests.
TWEET OF THE WEEK
“Fowl war: A Mississippi teen who lost his Civil War-reenacting pet chicken Peep outside a Cracker Barrel restaurant in Alabama was reunited with the bird courtesy of a farmer who helped find the fowl.” AP Oddities
Send your wild thoughts and photos to bjsmall@comcast.net.
