For Christians and Jews, this is the holiest week of the year. We are drawn into the profound mystery of God’s ways with the world. Passover recalls throwing off the bonds of slavery, followed by the Hebrews’ long and dangerous journey to freedom. Holy Week re-enacts Jesus’ anguished journey to a horrific death, followed by a surprise new beginning on Easter morning.
Throughout the world, millions of us will ponder these historical events that can never be fully understood.
This year’s observances will be different. That we are in a pandemic may make it easier to grasp the experience of a band of Hebrews yearning to escape from a plague-ridden place. As we grow impatient awaiting a return to normalcy, it may be more possible to understand that Holy Week’s whole purpose is to embrace things that do not happen in the normal course of events.
The common theme that runs through the grand sweep of the Abrahamic faiths—Judaism, Islam, and Christianity—is that the divine Creator desires that human beings and all creatures flourish and experience abundant life.
To flourish requires moving through life’s challenges despite our fears. The Passover story begins with a long conversation in which God convinces Moses he can set aside his fears and become the great agent of liberation. Jesus’ most frequent message to his friends was, “Do not be afraid.” The Koran says repeatedly that nothing earthly should be feared by those who trust Allah.
The deeper truths we seek to grasp each year during this special week of early spring are personal, to be sure. Each of us will ponder, “What do these great events told in scripture, sermons, and reenactments mean for me? How can I shed myself of attitudes and actions that harm others and myself? How can my actions be more congruent with my beliefs?”
But beyond the personal, the meanings of these events in distant Mideastern places thousands of years ago are public and political.
The simple truth of the Passover story is that Moses led a political revolution. “Our existence as slaves can no longer be tolerated,” was his demand of Pharaoh. The Exodus from Egypt followed this original emancipation proclamation.
Centuries later, while religious authorities brought charges of heresy against Jesus, they did not have ultimate authority to decide his fate. He was executed by Roman political leaders who were desperately afraid he threatened their power. They had to suppress the voices and votes of folks like him and his followers.
But soon, his friends became convinced he was among them again in a new way. They could not keep silent but went public to the extent they were soon accused of turning the world upside down.
So, as we contemplate the personal meanings of this Great Week once again, the stories we hear and contemplate bear public and political implications as well.
Those of my generation have lived through several seasons of deep and prolonged national anxiety. Ours was the “duck and cover” generation instilled in grade school with the bone-chilling fear that Soviet missiles could be headed our way any day in the 1960’s.
Conflicts over civil rights and the Viet Nam war posed the fearsome prospect of national meltdown. Several recessions and inflationary cycles sent widespread ripples of anxiety about economic catastrophe.
But I don’t think we have seen previously the measure of paralyzing fear that permeates our politics these days. By the hundreds, state and federal legislators are fearful that recent efforts to make voting easier for everyone will mean their defeat in upcoming elections. We must stop their misbegotten efforts of voter suppression.
Some of those same politicians are frantic in the face of people fleeing plagues and persecutions worse than those the Israelites endured in Egypt. These refugees are knocking on the doors of our southern border walls, as did the Hebrews at the city walls of Palestine in the final chapter of the epic Exodus story. Does a nation that sent men to the moon and has a robot roaming on the surface of Mars really lack the capacity to welcome new waves of immigrants, as we have done so many times before?
There is a long list of other issues we face in today’s world—gun violence, racism, poverty, addiction, suicide, global climate deterioration, nuclear proliferation, and some bad actors in powerful nations.
In the face of these and other challenges, including the ongoing pandemic, we can cringe in fear and paralysis, as did Moses when first challenged to confront the world’s most powerful empire. Or we can heed the voice of the One who promised, “I’ll give you the strength and resources to take on whatever they throw your way.”
I hope that all who find meaning in this time of Passover, Holy Week and Easter are led to deeper measures of personal peace, comfort, and reassurance in the great promises we will hear repeated once again. And I pray, too, that we will grasp their public and political implication. The question posed for us all is quite simple. Will we face the future driven by fear or filled with faith?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.