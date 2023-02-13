It will be no surprise to Gettysburg Times’ regular readers that Lex McMillan is a storyteller. His frequent columns in this newspaper about the Adams Rescue Mission tell stories of lives transformed by care and compassion.
Nor will Lex’s friends and even casual acquaintances be surprised at his passion for probing conversations, English literature, history, travel, and golf.
All those passions of the local retired college president come together in his just-published engaging book, “Golfing with Lewis and Clark: My Rediscovery of America,” published by Path Finder Books 2022, paperback and digital.
Part travelogue, succinct historical overview of the Lewis and Clark “Voyage of Discovery” (1803-06) across the Louisiana purchase, and personal survey of current American attitudes about the state of our nation, the book might best be characterized as a McMillan memoir. Given the wisdom shared throughout the local author’s 250 pages, we can hope it is not Lex’s last effort at passing along insights gained from seven decades of thinking deeply about important matters.
Shortly after retiring in 2017 from the presidency of Albright College in nearby Reading, Pa., McMillan departed solo on a 40-day 9,714-mile journey that covered 18 states and 16 golf courses. Devout Roman Catholic that he is, one can only wonder if Lex’s choice of a 40-day journey at least unconsciously mirrored Jesus’ period of wandering in the wilderness.
The author’s preface explains his threefold mission of retracing and rehearsing “a great American story,” playing some of the nation’s top-rated golf courses, and probing “what was becoming of our beloved country.” For the latter objective, all along the route McMillan conducted informal interviews in which he asked Midwesterners and west coast citizens three questions: (1) What is most valuable about America? (2) What is most troubling? And (3) If you had a magic wand, what changes would make the U.S. better?
Students interested in early 19th century American history will find McMillan’s retracing much of the Lewis and Clark expedition a fascinating study. Unlike most travel guides that sugarcoat or ignore altogether the underbelly of American expansionism, McMillan returns again and again to the tragic impact on native peoples. Driving across the Dakotas, for example, Lex reflected, “It is not easy to travel through this territory without regular reminders of the tragedies and sometimes-unwitting cruelties visited upon those indigenous people as wave after relentless wave of pioneers swept across the land that Lewis and Clark had so boldly explored and clamed for the “Great Father” in Washington.”
As he passes through some of the great Midwestern urban areas, Lex also acknowledges the ongoing effects of racism in places like St. Louis, Omaha, and the “Two Kansas Cities.” At $50,000, median household income in KCM (K.C., Missouri), whose population is 55% white, outdistances its Kansas twin city (40% white) by nearly $12,000 annually. In stark contrast to the posh suburbs in Missouri, the Kansas K.C. has broad areas of “food deserts” where at least a third of residents live far from a supermarket.
While McMillan’s book is a treasure trove of historical facts, interesting geographical tidbits, and even restaurant and hotel reviews, at the heart of it all is his quest to answer the burning question, “Where are we as a nation?”
Like many of our “baby boomer” generation, Lex has found troubling the “disturbing level of toxicity in our civic and political discourse” of the past decade or so. He makes no bones about laying much of the blame at the feet of Donald Trump yet gives ample evidence of listening empathetically to those of opposing political convictions.
Early in the book, Lex appears almost despairing. “It feels like we are in a nosedive of unparalleled political polarization. Whether we can pull out before it’s too late remains to be seen.” But conversations along the journey buoyed his spirits, so his Afterword concludes on a note of hope.
Despite all our divisions, McMillan is convinced, “We are bound together by a set of enduring ideas about what’s most valuable about America. I continue to believe that there is a good deal more common agreement about what we love than what divides us.” Those commonalities, expressed by most who spoke with the author, center in personal freedom, the opportunity to improve oneself and one’s lot in life, diversity, and Americans’ generosity and willingness to help one another.
“We have not ceased to aspire, to hope. Indeed, we continue to be a beacon of hope for countless individuals all around the world,” McMillan concludes as he answers his own questions about the current state of our country.
Like all projects, of course, the book has some limitations. Sociologists will question how representative a sample are interviewees found mostly on higher-priced golf courses. Cynics will say if there’s any group predisposed to be hopeful it’s those who persist in trying to make a little hard ball travel where it doesn’t want to go. McMillan acknowledges his disappointment that many he approached were unwilling to share their perspectives, and most refused to allow their quotes to be attributed by name.
Golfing With Lewis and Clark concludes in dialogue with a book by historian Jon Meacham, The Soul of America: The Battle for Our Better Angels. Finding in Meacham a kindred spirit, McMillan describes the former’s book as “a triumph of hope over fear ... a cool salve of encouragement in the face of almost daily dismay.” This reviewer draws the same conclusion about McMillan’s thoughtful and highly readable new book.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.