Diana Fasnacht

Fasnacht

Adams County schools are gearing up kindergarten registration during February, March, and April. The registration process and student screenings may be conducted differently this year due to COVID.

Please watch for a detailed listing of kindergarten registration information in the Gettysburg Times, your home district’s website/Facebook page, or contact your home district’s administration office for details. Kindergarten is an extremely exciting time for children, families, and educators.

Diana Fasnacht is the director of the Ready to Learn program.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.