Andres chose HACC, Central Pennsylvania’s Community College, because it made him feel comfortable. He can take classes while staying close to home and afford a quality education. He said, “[HACC] helped me see that there is a future for me somewhere after this and that I can succeed in it.”
For many people thinking about going to college, it can be hard to see a successful future. Due to the uncertainty of the economy and job availability, many people choose to work and earn money instead of spending money on education. However, there is a difference between a short-term job and a long-term career. A job usually does not require training in advance, while a career allows someone to do what they enjoy and usually requires continued education after high school.
Men are even less likely to enroll in college. They have concerns about taking care of their families and paying bills, thus putting the benefits of education and training behind immediate needs. Male students may also be concerned about not becoming employed in their career field if they do pursue education.
The decline in male students enrolling in post-secondary education is expected to continue.
At HACC, about one-third of students identify as male. According to a 2021 report in The Wall Street Journal, the national ratio is roughly six women to four men. This is “the largest female-male gender gap in the history of higher education,” as reported in “Why aren’t people going to college?” in Higher Ed Dive. As college enrollment continues to decline nationwide, the gap is expected to widen. The report further noted that U.S. colleges enrolled 1.5 million fewer students during the 2020-21 academic year than five years prior, with men accounting for more than 70% of the drop.
At HACC, we understand that college can seem like a stressful and expensive choice. We try to remove stressors so students can take the classes they need and graduate without a lot of debt. HACC offers free services such as academic advising, career services, financial aid and testing and tutoring. We also have affinity groups, the Men of Color Initiative for example, to ensure student success.
HACC students can complete an associate degree, certificate or diploma in over 100 different programs. HACC’s tuition is much lower than a lot of four-year colleges and universities in Pennsylvania. Many of HACC’s programs can lead to career opportunities with high job demand. By starting their educational journey at HACC like Andres did, future students can start a career with about 30% less debt. They can take care of their families and enjoy a more financially secure life.
For more information about attending HACC, please email start@hacc.edu.
Stepheni Anderson is the interim executive director of admissions at HACC, Central Pennsylvania’s Community College.
