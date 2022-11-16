Andres chose HACC, Central Pennsylvania’s Community College, because it made him feel comfortable. He can take classes while staying close to home and afford a quality education. He said, “[HACC] helped me see that there is a future for me somewhere after this and that I can succeed in it.”

For many people thinking about going to college, it can be hard to see a successful future. Due to the uncertainty of the economy and job availability, many people choose to work and earn money instead of spending money on education. However, there is a difference between a short-term job and a long-term career. A job usually does not require training in advance, while a career allows someone to do what they enjoy and usually requires continued education after high school.

Stepheni Anderson is the interim executive director of admissions at HACC, Central Pennsylvania’s Community College.

