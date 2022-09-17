Recycling glass continues to be troubling for environmentally-concerned citizens locally, nationally and internationally. We are fortunate that at waste hauling contract negotiating time, our Gettysburg Borough manager had the foresight to include glass products in our “required list of recyclable materials.” Our only requirements are that the glass be clean, dry, with lids removed and recycled separately.

According to the American Chemical Society’s publication “Chemical & Engineering News,” Americans dispose of approximately 10 million metric tons of glass annually. Most of it ends up in the trash and only about one-third being recycled. That’s not because of some inseparable materials or chemical properties that make glass difficult to recycle.

Judie Butterfield is a borough council member and chairman of the borough Recycling Committee. She can be reached at 717-337-0724 or jbfd@comcast.net.

