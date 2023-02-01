Add some fun to your day and take a class at the Adams County Arts Council’s (ACAC) Arts Education Center (AECenter), where personalized learning is nurturing and enjoyable. Give your inner artist the time it deserves and explore a culinary class, glass, painting and much more. Classes are small in size, provide excellent instruction and have times to suit your schedule. Here’s what’s coming up:
All Occasion Ceramic Dish: Marbled Effect, Thursday, Feb. 9, 6-8 p.m. Simple and fun to make! Construct a stunning table-worthy dish and apply the amazing surface treatment in one session. No previous experience with clay required. at Verderosa, $38 ($42)
Potters! Let’s Make Some Bowls for the Gleaning Project!, Sunday, Feb. 12, check our website for a variety of time slots. Jen Cole, $10
Third Thursday Brown Bag Series, Feb. 16, noon. Buzz Jones presents his Jazz Tributaries Project.
Painting with Acrylics, Wednesdays, Feb. 22-March 15, 10 a.m.-noon. Learn to apply color techniques to canvas using acrylic paint while covering brush techniques, methods of composition and more. Instructor demos, and hands on instruction. Bring a photo you would like to paint. Materials list provided. A canvas is provided. Elsie Shackleton, $96 ($106)
Tips for Sewing Throw Cushions, Wednesday, Feb. 22, 6-8:30 p.m. Learn the basics of sewing covers for throw cushions. Basic knowledge of using a sewing machine is required. Watch examples and demos, then spend time working with the fabrics you bring to class. You will be provided with everything needed except a minimum of 1/2 yard of fabric for each cover you’d like to work on. You will work on several practice examples. John Lansing, $60 ($65)
Polymer Clay Jewelry, Wednesday, Feb. 22, 6-8:30 p.m. Polymer clay is a material made to be uniquely shaped and molded and comes in lots of different colors to sculpt into wearable and usable works of art. Enjoy making a small collection to include your choice of earrings, necklace, keychain, magnets or bookmarks. Lori Nelson, $35 ($38)
Beginning Crochet: Granny Squares, Friday, Feb. 24, 10 a.m.-noon. This class will cover the basics of crochet by teaching you the granny square pattern, which can be sewn together to create a variety of projects including Afghans, sweaters and décor. We will create two different granny squares and learn how to stitch the pieces together. Kylie Stone, $30 ($33)
Monday Lunch with Chef Harry: Sweet & Savory Crepes, Feb. 27, noon. Enjoy a cup of cream of crab soup, two savory crepes with a side salad, and a Nutella crepe with strawberries for dessert. $22 ($24)
Fused Glass Lantern, Monday, Feb. 27, 6-9 p.m. Design your own unique fused glass inserts using colors of your choice for a functional and beautiful lantern to hang or sit by a window. No experience is necessary. Linn Wichowski, $70 ($77)
Crafting Creative Nonfiction, Mondays, Feb. 27-March 20, 6-8 p.m. Writers will learn about literary journalism, memoir and the personal essay. Each class will have a writing prompt for the genre as well as a mini craft lesson. Michelle Wittle, $100 ($110)
For more information, visit http://www.adamsarts.org or call 717-334-5006. Scholarships are available for those who qualify. The ACAC’s mission is to cultivate an arts-rich community.
Adams County Arts Council’s Arts Education Center is located at 125 S. Washington St. in Gettysburg. Our hours are 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday through Friday. Wendy Heiges is the program director for the Arts Education Center. Visit http://www.classes@adamsarts.org.
