Add some fun to your day and take a class at the Adams County Arts Council’s (ACAC) Arts Education Center (AECenter), where personalized learning is nurturing and enjoyable. Give your inner artist the time it deserves and explore a culinary class, glass, painting and much more. Classes are small in size, provide excellent instruction and have times to suit your schedule. Here’s what’s coming up:

All Occasion Ceramic Dish: Marbled Effect, Thursday, Feb. 9, 6-8 p.m. Simple and fun to make! Construct a stunning table-worthy dish and apply the amazing surface treatment in one session. No previous experience with clay required. at Verderosa, $38 ($42)

Adams County Arts Council’s Arts Education Center is located at 125 S. Washington St. in Gettysburg. Our hours are 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday through Friday. Wendy Heiges is the program director for the Arts Education Center. Visit http://www.classes@adamsarts.org.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.