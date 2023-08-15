The excitement of countdowns is universal. From races to demolitions, rocket launches to New Year’s Eve, the thrill of anticipation is undeniable. A mere two years, 10 months, and 25 days remain until we commemorate a truly momentous occasion: the 250th anniversary of our nation, our Semiquincentennial.
This significant milestone serves as a catalyst for reflecting upon the American experience, celebrating our achievements, and looking ahead to a future packed with unlimited potential. Our trajectory from a fledgling colony to a global powerhouse is nothing short of awe-inspiring. All citizens, from Gettysburg and beyond, should anxiously anticipate celebrating together.
America’s rich history teems with tales of bravery, resilience, and audacity, a narrative woven through struggles, innovations, and, of course, a relentless pursuit of freedom. Anchored by pivotal moments like the American Revolution, the Civil War, and the civil rights movement, our identity has been shaped by continuous striving for unity and shared values.
Pennsylvania, in particular, holds a special place in our national story. It was in Philadelphia in 1776 that the spark of freedom was ignited with the signing of the Declaration of Independence. In 1863, Gettysburg became hallowed ground, where our indivisible nation was preserved, marking a new birth of freedom. These landmarks stand as enduring symbols of our nation’s journey.
As we approach the Semiquincentennial, we are reminded of our timeless principles: freedom, democracy, and equality. The resilience demonstrated during challenges like the recent pandemic underscores our ability to unite, emerging stronger than before.
America’s 250th anniversary represents an opportunity for us to shape our nation’s future collectively. Main Street Gettysburg proudly stands as an official nonprofit affiliate of America250PA, the commonwealth’s semiquincentennial commission. Our close engagement with the state commission and our local partners in Adams County allows us to work collaboratively towards a common goal.
Anticipation is building for the array of civic activities and celebratory events that will happen here in 2026. We aim to curate experiences that educate, preserve, innovate, and ultimately celebrate the rich tapestry of our history. Together, we will shape a legacy right here in Gettysburg and Adams County. Counting down: 1,062 days to 250.
Jill Sellers is president and chief executive officer of Main Street Gettysburg. She lives in Adams County with her husband, Shane, and their two sons, Joshua, 18, and Caleb, 14.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.