The excitement of countdowns is universal. From races to demolitions, rocket launches to New Year’s Eve, the thrill of anticipation is undeniable. A mere two years, 10 months, and 25 days remain until we commemorate a truly momentous occasion: the 250th anniversary of our nation, our Semiquincentennial.

This significant milestone serves as a catalyst for reflecting upon the American experience, celebrating our achievements, and looking ahead to a future packed with unlimited potential. Our trajectory from a fledgling colony to a global powerhouse is nothing short of awe-inspiring. All citizens, from Gettysburg and beyond, should anxiously anticipate celebrating together.

Jill Sellers is president and chief executive officer of Main Street Gettysburg. She lives in Adams County with her husband, Shane, and their two sons, Joshua, 18, and Caleb, 14.

