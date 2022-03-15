Spring is a hopeful time of year, a time to reflect and appreciate, especially the things that we tend to take for granted.
Nature provides an amazing display of spring reminders. The robins are making regular appearances to sing on the fences; tree frogs are emerging; ducks and geese are returning, but so are the skunks. The daffodils are poking up and will be blooming for us to enjoy, and soon after, the dandelions will come. If the songs and flowers are freedom, then battling skunks and weeds are the price we pay.
Daylight hours are starting to get longer and next weekend, as my pastor says, “We’ll do the clock thing” in hopes that we’ll get to church on time. We’re sweeping the sand and salt of winter off our sidewalks, cleaning our windows, and washing our cars to be ready for the bright days ahead. We are optimistically starting to put away our heavy coats and snow boots, hoping each day that we aren’t doing that too soon. We’re ready to shake off the winter blues and embrace the coming warmth of spring. If shiny cars are freedom, then scrubbing grime is the price we pay.
The weather is getting warmer, but don’t put your snow shovel away just yet. Spend the in-between days and rainy days doing some spring cleaning. If a clean house is freedom, then dusting furniture and vacuuming bugs from the windowsills are the price we pay.
Our seasonal shops will soon be reopening , of course, my boys have already pointed out that the ice cream parlors are open. The “Help Wanted” and “Apply Inside” signs are in windows all around town, as businesses remain hopeful of finding new employees for the coming season. If enterprise economy is freedom, then waiting for a table and enduring crowded sidewalks are the price we pay.
Cars and tour buses will soon be headed our way, bringing students, adults, and families to study our epic history. If civic education is freedom, then patiently enduring downtown traffic is the price we pay.
Gettysburg itself is an analogy for spring and for freedom, that we sometimes take for granted. As home of the “new birth of freedom,” Gettysburg is an international icon of hope and renewal. In watching Ukraine in anguish, we see a people not long removed from their own new birth of freedom. The Ukrainian struggle reminds us that freedom, new or old, isn’t free. If freedom is to endure, then putting lives in jeopardy is the price we pay.
Let us renew our appreciation for freedom and the price we must be willing to pay to keep it. May spring bring hope to Gettysburg and beyond.
Please contact me anytime at 717-337-3491, or jsellers@mainstreetgettysburg.org.
