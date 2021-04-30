Children’s Book Week is the longest running national literacy initiative in the country. The first Children’s Book Week was held in 1919, so this year is its 102nd anniversary. In 2021, there will be two weeks that this event is celebrated, May 3-9 and November 8-14. This year’s slogan is “Reading is a Superpower” and events will be held nationwide at schools, libraries, bookstores, and in homes to connect young readers with books.
In 2008, the organization, Every Child a Reader, took over the responsibilities of planning official events and creating materials. Their website, everychildareader.net, has downloadable bookmarks, posters, a Superpower challenge, step-by-step drawing instructions from popular illustrators, and other great resources. Check it out to find some great ways to connect with kids and foster a love of reading.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.