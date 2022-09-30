As you read this, we are just over three weeks away from the first-ever CommUnity Spirit 10-Miler, the YWCA’s running event that is set for Oct. 30. If you think you’ve heard me discuss the 10-Miler in this space a few other times, you are not mistaken. It’s been a process. A long one.
We began with an idea in the earliest days of 2022 when it was time to deal with the realization that the YWCA of Gettysburg and Adams County wouldn’t be staging another Spirit of Gettysburg 5K over any of the park service roads (this particular issue has been discussed at length; we’ll leave it alone today).
Rather than invent an alternative 5K course, we decided to be bold and come up with something new. While 5Ks are beautiful events, they can be found everywhere, every spring and fall. And it also seems there are a lot of marathons and half-marathons. So, why not a 10-mile race? Not quite so many of those.
We committed to making it a first-class event. To go the extra mile(s), you might say. We have paid attention to the little things and tried to improve the big stuff.
We’re running on Sunday because traffic is lighter and because runners might want to make a weekend of it.
We’ve got extensive traffic control for safety and to enhance the running experience over a magnificent course that includes the borough and the countryside. While it doesn’t include park service roadways, there’s an extended and distinctive historical component, heading south out Steinwehr Avenue and beyond.
We’ve got a shuttle service, courtesy of Gettysburg Tours, that will return runners to the starting area and bag-check service as well. Nobody wants to walk an extra mile after running ten.
We’ve got a welcoming, comfortable finish line area, courtesy of The Heritage Center, featuring post-race snacks and a cold post-race beverage from our friends at Appalachian Brewing Company.
Runners will wear a customized racing bib and receive a custom-forged finisher’s medal, along with a super-soft commemorative t-shirt. You can even buy a beautiful, extra-comfy, hooded sweatshirt in black and persimmon, just right for Halloween and beyond.
We’ve recruited and been blessed with a tremendous army of volunteers. They’ll each receive an orange-and-black long-sleeve “Event Staff” shirt as means of identification, as a thank-you, and to make them feel as important as they indeed are.
Once it’s all over, we’ll realize there are things we could have done better and maybe we should have done differently. But that’s the way things work, of course. Get that first one done, and then build from there. For now, know that we’ve been building a good one – and we’re grateful to all our sponsors, volunteers, and runners.
Finally, you knew this was coming, it’s not too late for you to register. Just access the events tab at http://www.ywcagettsyburg.org. Everything you need is right there, just like we hope it will be on Oct. 30.
Mark Purdy is the coordinator of communications and events at YWCA Gettysburg & Adams County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.